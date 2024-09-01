Great opportunity for the Reds

Double Ferrari in the Hypercar class in the 6 Hours of COTA. Antonio Giovinazzi was fastest in the Hyperpole ahead of the customer 499P driven by Robert Kubica. Antonio Fuoco, a one-lap specialist, failed to be effective and placed the #50 crew on the third row, but the most dangerous opponents in terms of the championship standings were even further back.

Second row in fact for the Cadillac and the Alpine #35, completing the third row is an official Porsche, but it is the #5, the #6 leader of the world rankings will have to to go back up from 14th position as well as Toyota #7 which is ninth. Noteworthy is the fourth row all BMW.

In the class LMGT3 pole position for the Aston Martin of Heart of Racing ahead of the Lamborghini of the Iron Dames. Third is the Ferrari 296 #55, fourth is the Porsche dominating the world standings. Valentino Rossi’s BMW will start in 15th position. The 6 Hours of COTA will start tonight at 20:00 Italian time, 13:00 local time in Texas.

Hypercar 6 Hours of COTA Starting Grid

Starting grid LMGT3 6 Hours of COTA