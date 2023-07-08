The pole touched

There qualification valid for 6 Hours of Monza has generated a mixture of satisfactions and disappointments at home Ferrari, arrived at the Autodromo Nazionale this weekend with the support and enthusiasm of the many fans present in the stands of the Temple of Speed. In fact, the AF Corse team showed that it can be competitive again just under a month after its success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the long-awaited and desired appointment with pole position did not materialise.

Open challenge with Toyota

The goal, achieved instead by Kamui Kobayashi’s Toyota #7, is actually faded by itself 17 thousandths of a secondwith Anthony Fire who failed to conquer his third pole of the season after those obtained in the first weekend of this championship in Sebring and in the aforementioned Le Mans. A 2nd place which however highlighted the talent of the 27-year-old from Calabria and the potential of the Ferrari 499P, on a day also characterized by rather hot air and asphalt temperatures. With this performance, the #50 driven by Fuoco and by his teammates Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen thus launches the challenge to Toyota, with the reigning world champions of the Japanese team (Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa) who will also try to attack the Ferrari trio from the third position on the starting grid.

Further Giovinazzi

There is instead more bitterness for the performance of Antonio Giovinazzi. The Apulian, fresh from his victory in the Centenary of the French 24 Hours together with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, was in fact unable to replicate the good performance of Friday’s free practice, reaching the third row with the 6th place, four tenths behind Kobayashi. A placement that does not erase the hopes of the trio at the wheel of car #51, which will attempt an encore tomorrow, with the six-hour race starting at half past twelve. Clear skies with high temperatures are also forecast for the main event in the Brianza area.