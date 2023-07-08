Pole in one breath
Great bitterness for Ferrari in the qualifying of the 6 Hours of Monzawhich he sees shoot from pole position for the Toyota #7 of Kamui Kobayashi. The former Formula 1 driver, who shares the wheel with Mike Conway and José Maria Lopez, set the fastest lap of the session in 1:35,358spacing the Red Of Antonio Fuoco by only 17 thousandths of a second. In this way, the Italian driver is unable to get the start at the pole in front of his home crowd by a hair’s breadth, but will still start from the front row with his 499P together with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.
Well Vergne, Giovinazzi further back
More disappointing, however, was the other Ferrari winner of the last edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the #51, driven on track by another Italian driver like Antonio Giovinazzidid not in fact reach the goal of the top-5, establishing the sixth time 4 tenths from the poleman. The performance of the other Toyota of Brendon Hartley was also very good, third in the standings just over a tenth behind the Japanese teammate, just as the performance of Jean-Eric Vergne and Alex Lynnrespectively 4th with the Peugeot and 5th with the Cadillac, while the Porsche of the Penske team, in difficulty, does not go beyond 8th place with Frederic Makowiecki.
6 Hours of Monza, Hypercar – Starting grid
|POS.
|#
|PILOT
|CAR – TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|7
|Kamui Kobayashi
|Toyota Gazoo
|1:35,358
|2
|50
|Anthony Fire
|Ferrari – AF Corse
|+0.017
|3
|8
|Brendon Hartley
|Toyota Gazoo
|+0.102
|4
|93
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot
|+0.304
|5
|2
|Alex Lynn
|Cadillacs
|+0.362
|6
|51
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari – AF Corse
|+0.413
|7
|94
|Gustavo Menezes
|Peugeot
|+0.422
|8
|5
|Frederic Makowiecki
|Porsche Penske
|+0.615
|9
|38
|Yifei Ye
|Porsche Hertz Jota
|+0.830
|10
|6
|Kevin Estre
|Porsche Penske
|+1.139
|11
|708
|Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus
|+1.256
|12
|99
|Henry Ticknell
|Porsche Proton Competition
|+1.310
|13
|4
|Esteban Guerrieri
|vanwall
|+2.731
The other classes
Open applause from the public in the grandstands of the Monza racetrack for Robert Kubicawhich with the time of 1:39,354 conquers the pole position in the category LMP2 three tenths ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi’s Jota #38. All female, however, the first box of the starting grid in LMGTE AM; after the interruption of the practice due to the accident without consequences of Efrin Castro at the Variante Ascari, Sarah Bovy has achieved the best performance in 1:47,632 for the team Iron Ladies, almost half a second clear of Ahmad Al Harty’s Aston Martin. In this way everything is ready for tomorrow’s race, scheduled at half past twelve.
#Hours #Monza #Qualifying #Fuoco #takes #pole #position #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply