Great bitterness for Ferrari in the qualifying of the 6 Hours of Monzawhich he sees shoot from pole position for the Toyota #7 of Kamui Kobayashi. The former Formula 1 driver, who shares the wheel with Mike Conway and José Maria Lopez, set the fastest lap of the session in 1:35,358spacing the Red Of Antonio Fuoco by only 17 thousandths of a second. In this way, the Italian driver is unable to get the start at the pole in front of his home crowd by a hair’s breadth, but will still start from the front row with his 499P together with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

Well Vergne, Giovinazzi further back

More disappointing, however, was the other Ferrari winner of the last edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the #51, driven on track by another Italian driver like Antonio Giovinazzidid not in fact reach the goal of the top-5, establishing the sixth time 4 tenths from the poleman. The performance of the other Toyota of Brendon Hartley was also very good, third in the standings just over a tenth behind the Japanese teammate, just as the performance of Jean-Eric Vergne and Alex Lynnrespectively 4th with the Peugeot and 5th with the Cadillac, while the Porsche of the Penske team, in difficulty, does not go beyond 8th place with Frederic Makowiecki.

6 Hours of Monza, Hypercar – Starting grid

POS. # PILOT CAR – TEAM TIME/GAP 1 7 Kamui Kobayashi Toyota Gazoo 1:35,358 2 50 Anthony Fire Ferrari – AF Corse +0.017 3 8 Brendon Hartley Toyota Gazoo +0.102 4 93 Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot +0.304 5 2 Alex Lynn Cadillacs +0.362 6 51 Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari – AF Corse +0.413 7 94 Gustavo Menezes Peugeot +0.422 8 5 Frederic Makowiecki Porsche Penske +0.615 9 38 Yifei Ye Porsche Hertz Jota +0.830 10 6 Kevin Estre Porsche Penske +1.139 11 708 Olivier Pla Glickenhaus +1.256 12 99 Henry Ticknell Porsche Proton Competition +1.310 13 4 Esteban Guerrieri vanwall +2.731

The other classes

Open applause from the public in the grandstands of the Monza racetrack for Robert Kubicawhich with the time of 1:39,354 conquers the pole position in the category LMP2 three tenths ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi’s Jota #38. All female, however, the first box of the starting grid in LMGTE AM; after the interruption of the practice due to the accident without consequences of Efrin Castro at the Variante Ascari, Sarah Bovy has achieved the best performance in 1:47,632 for the team Iron Ladies, almost half a second clear of Ahmad Al Harty’s Aston Martin. In this way everything is ready for tomorrow’s race, scheduled at half past twelve.