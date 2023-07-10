Two-faced 6 Hours of Monza in a Porsche

There 6 Hours of Monza ended with satisfactory results at home Porsche, both in the top Hypercar category and, above all, in the LMEGT AM. In the latter class, in fact, the Stuttgart company even closed the Brianza appointment with one triplet, which consoled a more disappointing test of the 963 in the most prestigious series. However, the performance of the official team should be underlined Porsche Penske Motorsport has nevertheless reached the Top-5 with #5 by Frederick Makowiecki, Michael Christensen e Dane Cameron.

Fifth with the #5, bad luck for the other Penske

The latter wanted to comment on the outcome of a weekend that started with some difficulties for the team right from free practice, but which he overall managed to make up for, together with his teammates, not going far from the podium area: “Fifth place for our number five Porsche here at Monza: in the end, has it been a good day – he has declared – we made smart tactical decisions during the match and executed them well. We were pretty much at the limit of our current capabilities. It’s a shame that towards the end we missed the chance to get on the podium like in Spa. However, we did good progress with the Porsche 963 and with the development of the team”. Slightly further away the second car #6 of Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lottererwith the German who, after the first words spoken at the end of the first free practice session, then summed up the 7th place: “The race went well for us – has explained – I am satisfied with my double stint. The same goes for my teammates. Unfortunately we had a lot of bad luck with the yellow flags at the start. The lineup had split into two groups and ours was in the lead. When there was an accident, the pit lane closed two seconds before we could enter. We had to pit right then, and that put us completely out of the race.”

Technical problems for Jota and Proton

On the other hand, there is more regret at home for the two private Porsche teams, starting with the team Hertz Jotaarrived at 9th place the final. In reality, in the first two hours of the race, the team had expressed good potential, only to then encounter some problems of a technical nature which did not allow the trio Stevens, Ye and From the coast to be able to aim for more coveted positions: “We started the race on a strong note thanks to smart strategic decisionsand even held the lead for a while – underlined the Portuguese – but then we ran into software problems and had to do one Extra stop to change steering wheel and restart everything. This cost us a round and a further drive-through penalty because the speed limiter was malfunctioning. However, we took the opportunity to do many laps and learn more about the Porsche 963 and the racing tyres”. The biggest regret, however, was experienced by the rookie team Proton Competitionfor the first time engaged in a Hypercar race and author of an important performance despite the few kilometers travelled. A positive test, at least until, in the second half of the race, the #99 of the Italian Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknelle and Neel Jani had to raise the white flag for a technical problem: “We all saw the Porsche 963 for the first time here in Monza – indicated the Swiss – we started with the basic setup in the free practice sessions and then tried something for the race. It seemed to work finebecause after two or three hours we were in second position and sometimes even in the head! At one point we even managed to match the pace of the leading Toyota, so it was a very positive race for us. It is a pity that a defect has occurred. We could have been in the running for fifth or sixth place. It would have been a great debut for us!”.

Triumph in LMEGT

Dempsey-Proton which however made up for it in LMEGT AM, winning a race ahead of the other two Porsche 911 RSRs in a first half characterized by a good performance by the Iron Dames team, also part of the family of the Stuttgart company and for a long time in command of the Monza 6 Hours: “Today everything just fell into place – he has declared Mikkel Pedersenwinner with his #77 – I absolutely am thrilled to be on the top step of the podium. My team mates Christian Ried and Julien Andlauer have done a fantastic job and the team’s strategy has been successful. We are having a fantastic day in Monza!”. The trio finished ahead of the almost all-Italian #60, by Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Alessio Picariellothe latter of Belgian nationality despite the clear tricolor origins: “In all honesty, this success it was a bit unexpected – admitted Picariello himself – we had some bad luck with our strategy in the beginning. Then, however, luck turned in our favor because we managed to pit stop just in time before the safety car. This put us back in a good position. We were full of energy and managed to stay in the front group. I am thrilled to have achieved this result at the Iron Lynx team’s home race.”