The debut of the Proton team and Gianmaria Bruni in Monza

The weekend of 6 Hours of Monza 2023 presented a particular novelty in the category Hypercarsi.e. the top series of the WEC championship: the team made its debut on the Brianza circuit Proton Competitionwith the Porsche 963 #99 arrived at the Autodromo Nazionale practically without having carried out any tests before the Brianza weekend. However, before the unfortunate retirement in the second half of the race due to technical problems, the team surprised everyone with its remarkable pace, to the point of even leading the race in some moments and going beyond general expectations. On top of that, the team also showcased a trio of top-level riders, including an Italian talent like Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni.

Career and debut in Hypercar

The palmarès of the 42-year-old from Rome speaks for itself: twice world champion in the WEC (both times with Ferrari in the LMGTE Pro Series in 2013 and 2014), Bruni also took the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year always in the same class, winning his own fourth win in France with Porsche after the previous three obtained with Ferrari (2008, 2012 and 2014). A highly experienced driver, he also boasts a success in the FIA GT Championshipas well as being the defending champion in theEuropean Le Mans Series (category in which he also won in 2011), all without counting other successes in single races such as the 12 Hours of the Gulf and the 24 Hours of Daytona, the latter which saw him climb on the top step of the podium just this year in the IMSA. The 6 Hours of Monza 2023, as well as his team, also represented Bruni’s official debut in the top WEC series: “The debut went very well for me – commented in an exclusive interview with FormulaPassion at the end of his stint from the start until the handover to Jani – I’m very happy with the performance we managed to put in. We were one of the fastest cars on the track, we were alone unlucky at the pit stop because there was an incident that cost us about 40 seconds, and that pushed us back a bit. At the same time, however, we came back on the lap we wanted to come back in, the Safety Car came in the next lap, so we will be between second and third position when everyone makes a pit stop, so we were unlucky on one side and lucky on the other. The car is going well, I’m fine and it is a fundamental thing for us to gain experience“.

The sensations with the Porsche 963

A new challenge therefore for Bruni, who described his first impressions at the wheel of the Hypercar of the Proton Competition team: “This Porsche 963 It’s completely different from all the other cars I’ve driven in the past – he added – it was an apprenticeship at the beginning, but the sensations were positive. It is clear that we have a year and a half of testing to go, but our goal for this season is to do the as many km as possible to be competitive next year. We will do the last races of the WEC and the American championship (IMSA) to gain experience and attack next year”.

Comments on teammates

A car that Bruni shares with two teammates such as the Swiss Neel Jani and the British Harry Tincknellthus commenting on their qualities and their potential: “It’s a good group – has explained – I know Jani because he was also a Porsche driver up until two years ago, so I’ve known him since I moved here from Ferrari, and I get on well with him. Ticknell was a rival for me when I was at Ferrari and Porsche, at a time when he was at Ford, so I know him as a rival. Excluding this parenthesis, he has always raced with prototypes, and is a very strong and experienced driver despite his young age, he’s 30, so he’s a good point of reference like Jani. In the end Neel was the last winner for Porsche at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, so he has great experience. It’s a nice group, very close-knit, and none of us has to prove anything to the others. It’s all about taking the Proton as high as possible with the Porsche 963.”

Memories of Monza 2004 in Formula 1

For any Italian driver, the debut at Monza in a top-class arouses great emotions, the same ones that Bruni experienced in 2004 with Minardiin what was his only season in Formula 1: “It was very nice to be able to make a debut here at Monza – he continued – honestly, as I am, I would have liked to arrive with more preparation, but it happened and I accepted this challenge. I was happy to have done the first laps on Friday in free practice. Proton has always competed in the GT championships in its history, so this is also a debut for them in a top-class category. So it was good for both of us, and even more so for me having had this opportunity to complete the first laps and take part in the start of the race. Nineteen years ago, still here, it was also a good experience in Formula 1. The GP got off to a good start; I remember that I started on slick tyres, while the others had chosen wet tyres, and I was able to pass a few cars. But then at the pit stop there was a fire, among other things in a point in the pits very close to where I am now, and unfortunately I was unable to finish the race, but I remember everything like it was yesterday“.

The greatest difficulties encountered in the race

But what are the biggest challenges encountered this weekend or in the first half of the race? In this regard, Bruni has no doubts: “In this race the greatest difficulty is related to the temperature – he specified – unlike other Porsches, including the Jota, not we have air conditioning, not even on the helmet and on the seat, precisely because the car was delivered last Friday, so it’s very hot. I won’t say the temperature, but this is the most difficult aspect. Monza is a good track, it’s a shame it won’t be there next year. We’ll go to Imola, which is very beautiful, but it’s not Monza. The most critical point of the circuit is the Variante Ascari, from the entrance to the exit, but it is also the most beautiful. If you have a good balance there, it means that the car goes very well and is fast”.

Great anticipation for the 8 Hours of Bahrain

Proof archived in Temple of Speed, the WEC will conclude with the 6 Hours of Fuji and the 8 Hours of Bahrain on 4 November. An appointment, the latter, eagerly awaited by the Proton team rider: “The most beautiful track for me is Sakhir, I can’t wait to go there. Last year I got the last pole for Porsche in LMGTE Pro. I’ve won a few championships in the past right at the last race with Ferrari, so it’s one of my favorite tracks. Fuji is also a nice track, but Bahrain is where I hope to be even more prepared with the car hope of being able to do well and to fight for victory“.

The next appointment with the 4 Hours of Le Castellet

At present, Bruni will continue both in the WEC and in two other categories such as the IMSA and the European Le Mans Series, always with the Proton team. While in the American series he opened the season with victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona, in the other championship he will try to improve on the result obtained in Barcelona (6th place) in the next appointment with the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, scheduled for July 16th: “In the European Le Mans Series we only did one race – he concluded – none of my mates know the car well, while I have done Daytona. It wasn’t a complex debut for them, also because Barcelona is an easy track, and now let’s leave in peace for Le Castellet”.