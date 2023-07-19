The pre-sale to purchase tickets for the 6 Hours of Imola is open from todaysecond round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC), scheduled for the weekend of 19-21 April 2024.

The Imola racetrack has already hosted endurance races in the recent past. In 2011 a round of the Intercontinental Le Mans Cup, forerunner of the WEC, was included in the calendar of the European Le Mans Series from 2013 to 2016, an event which returned last year and which will also be present in 2024. Going even further back with years, in 1984 the racetrack hosted a round of the World Sport Prototype Championship, the 1000 KM of Imola, won by the German couple formed by Hans-Joachim Stuck and Stefan Bellof, at the wheel of the Porsche 956 B.

The next championship will be absolutely not to be missed, not only for the renewed duel between Toyota and Ferrari, with the Maranello company which, in its debut season in the WEC, was able to beat the Japanese giant in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans; but also the entry into the championship of prestigious brands such as Lamborghini, BMW and Isotta Fraschini.

So fans already have the opportunity today to attend this great four-wheeled sporting spectacle by purchasing tickets on the ticketone.it website and in authorized ticketone centres. Advance sales for the 6 Hours of Imola include three slots: the first from 19 July to 31 December 2023; the second from 1 January to 12 April and the third from 13 April 2024. There will also be the possibility of accessing the paddock to fully experience the WEC. All the information is available on www.autodromoimola.it and on the Imola70 App.