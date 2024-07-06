Juarez City.- Six employees of the Aptiv maquiladora company were admitted to the General Hospital of Zone Number 6, in a state of intoxication, after allegedly inhaling ammonia, following an alleged leak at the plant located on Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue.

Mexican Social Security Institute personnel confirmed that six workers have already entered the emergency room.

Municipal Rescue Ambulances and the Red Cross also transport employees to the Hospital Zone 35 and the General Regional Hospital 66 of the IMSS.

There is talk of at least 10 workers requiring hospitalization.

To date, the maquiladora’s Public Relations department has not responded to calls made by El Diario.