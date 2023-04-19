Owning a high-end cell phone could be within your reach in a few days, as AliExpress will put a number of smart devices from top brands on sale as part of its Discovery promotions.

These offers will be exclusive until next April 22 and you can access them through their website or the Aliexpress application where you can consult the list of available products.

For this reason, we will give you a list of high-end and medium-high-end cell phones that will be on sale this coming weekend on AliExpress.

One Plus 11: One of the favorite devices on this list is the OnePlus 11. This device offers a great user experience with its 8/16 GB of Ram and 127/256 GB of storage in relation to the model purchased.

Exclusively for this weekend, AliExpress has placed a 35% discount, so you can buy it in about 13,200 pesos according to the sales platform.

OnePlus10: OnePlus 10 Pro is another of the options that will be available in AliExpress Discovery offers.

This device has great features like; 80W fast charging, 5G technology, 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage.

You can buy this product in the Aliexpress virtual store for a price of 8,800 pesossince it has a 40% discount.

xiaomi 13: Xiaomi 13 can also be purchased during this day of offers on Aliexpress. This item is a powerful device that will bring you hours of fun.

Among its main characteristics is; 120Hz AMOLED screen, 50 MP Leica Camera and 67W Turbo charge. For the only time Aliexpress will have the Xiaomi 13 at a price of 14.00 pesos.

Other high-end cell phones that are on sale on Aliexpress: