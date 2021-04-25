The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned that consumers store large quantities of fresh and frozen food at home during the month of Ramadan, pointing out that “the home refrigerator is not intended to store food, but rather to preserve it for a short time before consuming it.”

The authority has set six health, economic and societal rules for optimal handling of the leftovers of breakfast food during the holy month, most notably the ability to keep cooked food for a period ranging between two and five days if it is placed in the refrigerator, or to communicate with the nearest center or body to preserve grace, to donate the leftovers of edible food to deliver it to The needy, instead of throwing it in the garbage

In detail, the authority launched an awareness campaign under the hashtag # Save it First, to urge families and community members to properly deal with food in excess of consumption, during which it called for preserving the remaining food after breakfast by cooling it quickly, then placing it in the refrigerator, and heating it well before consuming it in the suhoor meal, with Try to avoid reheating the same food more than once.

Through the indicative campaign, the authority has set six health, economic and community rules for dealing with food leftovers to achieve the best way to benefit from it, the first of which is the possibility of preserving cooked food for a period of between two and five days if it is placed in the refrigerator. The second is to make sure to put a label on the food specifying the date it was put in the refrigerator to know the storage period. And third, heating the food well before eating (depending on the nature of the food item). And fourth, contacting the nearest center or organization for preserving the blessing to donate the leftovers of edible food to deliver to the needy, instead of throwing it in the garbage. Fifth, the consumer can benefit from excess soft fruits by turning them into juices or jam instead of throwing them or letting them spoil in the fridge. And sixth, the possibility of using excess vegetables to make soup, rather than letting them spoil.

The authority called on consumers to quickly dispose of food in the event of doubt about its validity, especially since the cost of health problems that may result from eating it far exceeds the financial value of the food.

And she said, “The remains of food stored in the refrigerator must be examined daily to get rid of spoiled food, and this can be known through awareness of any noticeable change in the shape or smell, or even when suspicion of the unfitness of the food.” To find out how to store it, as the manufacturer usually writes the best way to store it.

The authority called on consumers to take into account storing eggs in their original packages in which they were packed, provided that they are placed inside the refrigerator and not in the refrigerator door, because the door temperature is relatively higher. The extension campaign also included awareness of the importance of washing hands before touching prepared food, to avoid the transmission of microbes to it, with the aim of preserving excess of them and using them later, indicating that it is preferable not to store large quantities of food at home.

She stated that the home refrigerator is not intended to store food, but rather to preserve it for a short time before consuming it, so it is preferable not to purchase quantities of food greater than the actual need, pointing out the need to take into account the need to go to the house directly after the completion of the shopping, so that the food is not exposed for a long period of time to lose It contains preservation factors and its nutritional quality characteristics, and attention must be paid to quickly transporting perishable and spoiled foods, such as meat, poultry, fish and their products (it is preferable to use refrigerated bags).

She said, “The basic rule for storing food at home focuses on storing perishable foods as quickly as possible, setting the refrigerator’s temperature at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) and the freezer at 0 Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius), and making sure that the refrigerator is working on The appropriate degrees ».

She stated that unfrozen meat and poultry can be kept in the fridge for a day or two, taking into account wrapping them in plastic, and not allowing drops of them to go down on other foods, to prevent contamination, noting the need to ensure that food is tightly closed before freezing, because the air inside the freezer can be It causes unwanted changes in food.

