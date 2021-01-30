Halo is one of the flagships of Microsoft, and it has been giving us years and years of entertainment and fun, and it continues to do so clearly, between so much action and shots more than one interesting piece of information usually escapes, therefore, We bring you 6 HALO curiosities that perhaps you did not know.
We know that you are looking forward to having Halo Infinite in your hands, we still have to wait a few months for it, but surely this list of curiosities will give you reasons to revisit the saga, and you will once again put yourself in the shoes of the Master Chief. Listen carefully, we’re starting!
6 Halo Curiosities You May Not Know About
• Chips Dubbo the marine who survived
The soldier Chips Dubbo is introduced for the first time in the first mission of Halo Combat Evolved, and continues his adventures in Halo CE 2 and Halo 3 and their spin off ODST although in the latter he was in Facility 05 and not on Earth. Although he died in the game, he reappears later in the same missions. His distinctive Australian accent and laid-back demeanor have fought in battles such as Installation 04 or the Second Battle of Earth among others and he has never perished. At the end of Halo 3 he participated in the ceremony in memory of the fallen in defense of the Earth and its colonies.
• John-117 and his nickname Master Chief
Cortana selected John-117 after various investigations, watching as he became the soldier she needed him to be. His optimal physical abilities made him a fast and brave soldier, but he had something that others did not have, and that is good luck! But luckily the one he had when he was nicknamed the Master Chief, well Microsoft advised Bungie to change his nickname to “The Command” which sounds much more generic, but the developer flatly refused, and thank goodness. In the end, what Microsoft did was add the subtitle “Combat Evolved” to the first installment, they were somewhat happy at least.
• The names of the vehicles
They have a more transcendent nomenclature than it seems, since the vehicles used by the Covenant troops are named after supernatural beings such as Banshee, whose meaning is something similar to “banshee” or Ghost, whose meaning in ghost, as well as Chimera, Hydra or Gargoyle, although these three were eliminated from Halo Wars but do appear in concepts of art or models, another curious fact within a curious one, worth the redundancy. But then there are others that are simply insect names, like Scarab and Locust, which are not very deep, but it is still anecdotal.
• The Master Chief speaks for the first time during gameplay in Halo 4
In the development of the cinematics, we could hear the voice of the Master Chief in the first three installments. But it was not until its fourth installment (which coincides with the change of developer company, coincidentally) if that we can hear comments from the master chief while we put ourselves in his shoes, that is, during the gameplay. Something that increases the immersion considerably, although well, we know that more than one or one do not care exactly the same, but it is still a good addition to the saga.
• The Hunters always go two by two
These fearsome opponents have incredible destructive power, tremendous physical strength and resistance to blows, but their greatest asset is that they often mobilize in pairs, which makes them more challenging enemies. They can fight with Fuel cannons integrated into their armor, in addition to carrying a huge impenetrable shield with which they attack melee. These formidable enemies that look like lovebirds for not wanting to be separated from their partners, will pounce on you to beat you to death if you kill their corresponding partner, don’t even think about getting behind them, because their quills will come into action and you will die loudly. .
• Millionaire sales and in a short time
Every time a title in the Halo saga has been launched, it transforms into millionaire figures, for example, since Combat Evolved was launched until the launch of Halo 4, 46 million copies of the franchise had been sold. And in the case of Halo 5, which appeared on October 27, 2015, it managed to raise a whopping 400 million dollars in its first week, we do not even want to imagine how much the saga has raised to date, but we assure you that it is It’s about trillions of dollars. We await the figures of Halo Infinite, will it be able to surpass its predecessors? How much will your first day on sale sell? We will find out in 2021.
And you, did you know these Halo curiosities? If you know of any that we haven’t posted, let us know in the comments!
