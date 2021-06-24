A little over a week ago, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase took place, with which the Redmond team managed to save a very irregular E3, thanks mainly to the rhythm impregnated between presentation and presentation, and to the great bulwark of the company in recent years: Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft made several announcements that surprised the viewers of the show, with its own titles such as Redfall or Contraband (made in collaboration with Avalanche), as well as thirds party titles that will arrive exclusively on Xbox, such as Replaced or A Plague Tale: Requiem . But what was really surprising was the number of titles that will reach Microsoft’s subscription service, which will allow us to enjoy up to 6 great games in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass, and which we will talk about below.

6 great games in 6 months: This will be the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass

1. Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27

The first of the great games to be available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass it will be neither more nor less than Microsoft Flight Simulator. The title, developed by the people of Asobo Studios, is one of the Xbox Game Studios games with the highest rating in Metacritic, being valued by many professionals as one of the best simulators in the industry.

After a long wait (almost a year since its launch on PC), Xbox players will finally be able to enjoy this game on Xbox Series X | S, enjoying one of the titles that is closest to photorealism today.

2. Psychonauts 2 – August 25

Followed by the Asobo simulator, the first game to debut on all platforms of the six that make up this article will be Psychonauts 2, a title developed by the Double Fine team with Tim Schafer at the helm. After more than 15 years since its first installment, which managed to become a cult work, we will finally have this long-awaited sequel.

As players we will control Raz, a recently graduated psychonaut who will have psychic powers, such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis and levitation, and where we will discover that the Psychonauts agency is not what it seemed. All this in a third person platformer that promises to offer a greater variety than that seen in its first installment.

3. Back 4 Blood – October 12

One of the big announcements during the Xbox and Bethesda show was the announcement of the arrival of the title developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead, the franchise of Valve that managed to rise as one of the best cooperative games in the industry, and that still today has a solid player base on the compatible platform.

On this occasion, Turtle Rock Studios promises to offer us a proposal very similar to that of the aforementioned franchise, in which we will have to crush hordes of fearsome monsters with 3 more friends. In addition, we will also have the possibility to enjoy a PvP mode, in which one team will incarnate humans and another will do the same with monsters, having to fight a duel to see who reaches victory.

4. Age of Empires IV – October 28

The room of the games that will be Available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass It will be the return of one of the most legendary franchises of the strategy genre. As we mentioned about Psychonauts, more than 15 years have passed since we had the last main installment of the franchise, and it seems that this time we will be able to enjoy one of the classics of the genre again.

The people of Relic Entertainment, being aware that Age of Empire 2 is the most beloved installment of the franchise, have ensured that with this new title it will offer playable mechanics that come directly from said title, as well as important improvements. Since its launch, we will have the possibility of controlling up to 8 different civilizations, such as the Mongols or the Holy Roman Empire, which will surely expand over time.

5. Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Without a doubt, the biggest surprise we saw during the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase was the announcement of Forza Horizon 5, especially when the Playground Games team is currently working on the return of the Fable franchise, created in its day by Lionhead. Studios.

This new installment of the Horizon saga will take us to the lands of Mexico, where we will once again have some spectacular scenarios, thanks in part to a graphic section that seems to begin to squeeze the hardware of Xbox Series X | S. In addition, the people of Playground Games have added new modes that will offer a variety never before seen in the franchise.

6. Halo Infinite – Christmas 2021

To close the article we could not count on a better exponent than the return of the Master Chief to our consoles. Despite the problems that the people of 343 Industries have had with the development of Halo Infinite, it seems that after the images shown during E3 the hype has returned among the fans.

Halo Infinite will not only offer us possibly the most complete multiplayer experience of the franchise, but it will also mean a change in the approach of its story mode, providing the opportunity to have for the first time an adventure in which the world of Halo will be more bigger than ever.

Those are the 6 great games that will be available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass. And you, what opinion do you have about them? Let us know through the comments.