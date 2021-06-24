A little over a week ago, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase took place, with which the Redmond team managed to save a very irregular E3, thanks mainly to the rhythm impregnated between presentation and presentation, and to the great bulwark of the company in recent years: Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft made several announcements that surprised the viewers of the show, with its own titles such as Redfall or Contraband (made in collaboration with Avalanche), as well as thirds party titles that will arrive exclusively on Xbox, such as Replaced or A Plague Tale: Requiem . But what was really surprising was the number of titles that will reach Microsoft’s subscription service, which will allow us to enjoy up to 6 great games in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass, and which we will talk about below.
6 great games in 6 months: This will be the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass
1. Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27
The first of the great games to be available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass it will be neither more nor less than Microsoft Flight Simulator. The title, developed by the people of Asobo Studios, is one of the Xbox Game Studios games with the highest rating in Metacritic, being valued by many professionals as one of the best simulators in the industry.
After a long wait (almost a year since its launch on PC), Xbox players will finally be able to enjoy this game on Xbox Series X | S, enjoying one of the titles that is closest to photorealism today.
2. Psychonauts 2 – August 25
Followed by the Asobo simulator, the first game to debut on all platforms of the six that make up this article will be Psychonauts 2, a title developed by the Double Fine team with Tim Schafer at the helm. After more than 15 years since its first installment, which managed to become a cult work, we will finally have this long-awaited sequel.
As players we will control Raz, a recently graduated psychonaut who will have psychic powers, such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis and levitation, and where we will discover that the Psychonauts agency is not what it seemed. All this in a third person platformer that promises to offer a greater variety than that seen in its first installment.
3. Back 4 Blood – October 12
One of the big announcements during the Xbox and Bethesda show was the announcement of the arrival of the title developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead, the franchise of Valve that managed to rise as one of the best cooperative games in the industry, and that still today has a solid player base on the compatible platform.
On this occasion, Turtle Rock Studios promises to offer us a proposal very similar to that of the aforementioned franchise, in which we will have to crush hordes of fearsome monsters with 3 more friends. In addition, we will also have the possibility to enjoy a PvP mode, in which one team will incarnate humans and another will do the same with monsters, having to fight a duel to see who reaches victory.
4. Age of Empires IV – October 28
The room of the games that will be Available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass It will be the return of one of the most legendary franchises of the strategy genre. As we mentioned about Psychonauts, more than 15 years have passed since we had the last main installment of the franchise, and it seems that this time we will be able to enjoy one of the classics of the genre again.
The people of Relic Entertainment, being aware that Age of Empire 2 is the most beloved installment of the franchise, have ensured that with this new title it will offer playable mechanics that come directly from said title, as well as important improvements. Since its launch, we will have the possibility of controlling up to 8 different civilizations, such as the Mongols or the Holy Roman Empire, which will surely expand over time.
5. Forza Horizon 5 – November 9
Without a doubt, the biggest surprise we saw during the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase was the announcement of Forza Horizon 5, especially when the Playground Games team is currently working on the return of the Fable franchise, created in its day by Lionhead. Studios.
This new installment of the Horizon saga will take us to the lands of Mexico, where we will once again have some spectacular scenarios, thanks in part to a graphic section that seems to begin to squeeze the hardware of Xbox Series X | S. In addition, the people of Playground Games have added new modes that will offer a variety never before seen in the franchise.
6. Halo Infinite – Christmas 2021
To close the article we could not count on a better exponent than the return of the Master Chief to our consoles. Despite the problems that the people of 343 Industries have had with the development of Halo Infinite, it seems that after the images shown during E3 the hype has returned among the fans.
Halo Infinite will not only offer us possibly the most complete multiplayer experience of the franchise, but it will also mean a change in the approach of its story mode, providing the opportunity to have for the first time an adventure in which the world of Halo will be more bigger than ever.
Those are the 6 great games that will be available in the second half of 2021 on Xbox Game Pass. And you, what opinion do you have about them? Let us know through the comments.
jQuery.noConflict();
“use strict”;
//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)
if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){
var slider = new MasterSlider();
slider.setup(‘masterslider’ , {
width:859,
height:547,
space:5,
speed:40,
view:’wave’,
autoplay: 1,
loop: true,
preload: ‘all’,
overPause: true,
fillMode: ‘fill’,
dir: ‘h’
});
slider.control(‘arrows’);
slider.control(‘circletimer’ , {color:”#FFFFFF” , stroke:9}); slider.control(‘thumblist’ , {autohide:false ,dir:’v’,speed:20});
}
//DOCUMENT.READY
jQuery(document).ready(function() {
//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements
jQuery(‘.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40’).addClass(‘img-circle’);
jQuery(‘.comment-reply-link’).addClass(‘btn’);
jQuery(‘#reply-form input#submit’).addClass(‘btn’);
//disable responsiveness
//move slider next arrow for videos
if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){
slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){
jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).addClass(‘video-playing’);
});
slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){
jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).removeClass(‘video-playing’);
});
}
//hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded
jQuery(‘#sticky-menus’).show();
jQuery(‘.it-widget-tabs’).show();
jQuery(‘.bar-label’).show();
//jquery nav menus
jQuery(“#sticky-menu”)
.mmenu({
position: “left”,
zposition: “back”,
counters: true,
dragOpen: true,
header: {
add: true,
update: true,
title: “Navigation”
},
searchfield: true
}, {
selectedClass: “current-menu-item”
})
.on(
“opening.mm”,
function()
{
jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);
jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).hide();
jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 0 });
}
)
.on(
“closed.mm”,
function()
{
jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);
jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).show();
jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 1 });
}
);
jQuery(“#section-menu-mobile”)
.mmenu({
position: “right”,
zposition: “back”,
counters: true,
dragOpen: true,
header: {
add: true,
update: true,
title: “Sections”
},
searchfield: true
}, {
selectedClass: “current-menu-item”
})
.on(
“opening.mm”,
function()
{
jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);
}
)
.on(
“closed.mm”,
function()
{
jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);
}
);
//superfish
jQuery(‘#sticky-menu ul’).superfish({
hoverClass: ‘over’,
delay: 500,
animation: {height:’show’},
speed: 160,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
jQuery(‘#section-menu ul’).superfish({
hoverClass: ‘over’,
delay: 300,
speed: 100,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
jQuery(‘.utility-menu ul’).superfish({
hoverClass: ‘over’,
delay: 500,
animation: {height:’show’},
speed: 160,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
//hide scrollers until fully loaded
jQuery(‘.explicit-inner’).show();
jQuery(‘.trending-wrapper’).show();
jQuery(“.trending-content”).smoothDivScroll({
manualContinuousScrolling: true,
visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,
hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,
hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,
touchScrolling: true
});
jQuery(“.explicit-content”).smoothDivScroll({
manualContinuousScrolling: true,
visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,
hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,
hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,
touchScrolling: true
});
jQuery(“.trending-content .scrollableArea”).addClass(“loop”);
//jquery ui slider
jQuery(‘.form-selector’).slider({
value: 5,
min: 0,
max: 10,
step: 0.1,
orientation: “horizontal”,
range: “min”,
animate: true,
slide: function( event, ui ) {
var rating = ui.value;
jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html( rating );
}
});
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery(“img.hires”);
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length – 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
‘ );
});
var fromTop = 119;
//attach scrollspy
jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy({ target: ‘.contents-menu’, offset: fromTop });
//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked
dynamicElements();
//menu hover fx
menuHovers();
});
//applied to elements within ajax panels
function dynamicElements() {
//portholes mouseovers
jQuery(“.portholes .porthole-link”).hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’.8′
}, 150);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’0′
}, 350);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’.9′
}, 100);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){
jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);
next();
});
},
function() {
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’0′
}, 550);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’.9′
}, 250);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({
‘opacity’:’0′
}, 550);
jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){
jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);
next();
});
}
);
//active hover
jQuery(“.add-active”).hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);
}
);
//image hovers
jQuery(“.active-image”).hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
jQuery(“.the_content”).hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
//jQuery tooltips
jQuery(‘.info’).tooltip();
jQuery(‘.info-top’).tooltip();
jQuery(‘.info-bottom’).tooltip({ placement: ‘bottom’ });
jQuery(‘.info-left’).tooltip({ placement: ‘left’ });
jQuery(‘.info-right’).tooltip({ placement: ‘right’ });
//jQuery popovers
jQuery(‘.popthis’).popover();
//jQuery alert dismissals
jQuery(“.alert”).alert();
//jQuery fitvids
jQuery(‘.video_frame’).fitVids();
//equal height columns
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));
//if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
}
//call equal height columns when window is resized
jQuery(window).resize(function() {
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
//call equal height columns when widgets is resized
jQuery(“#widgets”).resize(function(e){
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));
});
//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are
//hidden and don’t have heights until visible
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#section-menu-full a.parent-item’, function(e){
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list”), true);
});
//equal height columns
function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) {
tallest = 0;
width = jQuery(window).width();
group.each(function() {
jQuery(this).removeAttr(‘style’);
thisHeight = jQuery(this).height();
if(thisHeight > tallest) {
tallest = thisHeight;
}
});
if(width > 991 || nolimit) {
group.height(tallest);
}
}
var topOffset = 70;
var barOffset = 208;
jQuery(window).scroll(function() {
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) {
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘fixed’);
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: ‘0px’ }, 100);
} else {
if(!jQuery(‘#sticky-menu’).is(‘:visible’) && !jQuery(‘#section-menu-mobile’).is(‘:visible’)) {
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘fixed’);
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: ‘-100px’ }, 500);
}
}
if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) {
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘sticky-mobile’);
} else {
jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘sticky-mobile’);
}
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).width();
if(jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.non-mega-menu’).width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).width();
var compactWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery(‘#new-articles’).width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-menu-selector’).width();
var randomWidth = jQuery(‘#random-article’).width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-controls’).width();
var barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container’).width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container’).width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth – extraWidth;
//alert(‘megaWidth=” + megaWidth + “nstandardWidth=” + standardWidth + “nmenusWidth=” + menusWidth + “nlogoWidth=” + logoWidth + “nnewWidth=” + newWidth + “nstickyWidth=” + stickyWidth + “nrandomWidth=” + randomWidth + “ncontrolsWidth=” + controlsWidth + “nbarWidth=” + barWidth + “nextraWidth=” + extraWidth + “nlimitWidth=” + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery(“#section-menu-full’).hide();
jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();
jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();
jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery(‘#section-menu-full’).hide();
jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).offset().top – topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).width() – 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons’).width();
var lblWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper’).width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery(‘#main-content’).width() – 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).addClass(‘vertical’);
}
if (!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).addClass(‘fixed’).width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).removeClass(‘fixed’).removeAttr(‘style’);
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {
if(!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).is(‘:visible’)) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy(‘refresh’); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery(“#disqus_thread”).length > 0){
jQuery(“#comments-anchor-wrapper a”).attr(“href”, “#disqus_thread”);
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind(‘scroll’,function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {
jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == “string” ? href : jQuery(this).attr(“href”);
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass(‘no-scroll’)) {
var fromTop = 118;
//subtract contents menu height (and margin)
if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {
fromTop = fromTop – 51;
}
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf(“#”) == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE =3) {
jQuery(“#searchformtop”).submit();
} else {
alert(“Search term must be at least 3 characters in length”);
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe button”).click(function() {
jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe”).submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery(“#sticky-login”).click(function() {
jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).animate({
height: ‘toggle’
}, 100, ‘linear’ );
jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).hide();
jQuery(‘#sticky-register’).removeClass(‘active’);
jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);
});
//show register form
jQuery(“#sticky-register”).click(function() {
jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).animate({
height: ‘toggle’
}, 100, ‘linear’ );
jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).hide();
jQuery(‘#sticky-login’).removeClass(‘active’);
jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(“.sticky-submit”).hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass(“active”);
});
//login form submission
jQuery(“.sticky-login-form #user_pass”).keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();
jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();
}
});
jQuery(“#sticky-login-submit”).click(function() {
jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();
jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);
jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(“.sticky-register-form #user_email”).keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();
jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();
}
});
jQuery(“#sticky-register-submit”).click(function() {
jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();
jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);
jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(“.check-password”).click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: ‘toggle’
}, 100, ‘linear’ );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery(“a[href=”#top”]”).click(function() {
jQuery(“html, body”).animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, “slow”);
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.reaction.clickable’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass(‘active’);
}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.reaction’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass(‘active’);
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);
jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);
n();
});
jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);
jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);
n();
});
jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( “#respond .form-selector” ).on( “slidestop”, function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr(“id”);
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html();
jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .theme-icon-check’).delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .hidden-rating-value’).val(rating);
});
if(jQuery(‘#pinterest-social-tab’).length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName(‘SCRIPT’)[0], p = d.createElement(‘SCRIPT’);
p.type=”text/javascript”;
p.async = true;
p.src=”https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js”;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
if(jQuery(‘#facebook-social-tab’).length > 0) {
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0″;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
}
//WINDOW.LOAD
jQuery(window).load(function() {
//flickr
if(jQuery(‘#flickr-social-tab’).length > 0) {
jQuery(‘.flickr’).jflickrfeed({
limit: 9,
qstrings: {
id: ”
},
itemTemplate: ‘
” +
‘‘ +
” +
‘
‘
}, function(data) {
});
}
//tabs – these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery(‘.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });
jQuery(‘#footer .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });
jQuery(‘.share-wrapper’).show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery(‘.it-ad’).animate({opacity: ‘1’}, 0);
});
jQuery.noConflict();
Leave a Reply