Dubai (Etihad)

The organizing committee of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration for participation in the ninth edition of the tournament that will be held during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, which includes competition in 6 sports, namely volleyball, padel tennis, Wheelchair basketball, running race, cycling, jujitsu, and registration can be made through the official website of the Dubai Sports Council.

Registration begins for players and teams to participate in the volleyball championship, starting from the first of next February, through the approved electronic registration for the session, and the last date for registering teams will be February 22, while the registration of players in the tournament will continue until next March 22, and the priority of participation will be for the teams that It has completed all the registration documents for its players, and it is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players per team, and a minimum of 10 players, provided that the player is 18 years old or above from the date of the tournament.

The organizing committee had announced the new system for the tournament, which allows the registration of 12 non-citizen players, with a maximum of one team, and the number of national players in one team should not be less than two players, as a minimum, in order for the teams to use the professional players they wish to include in the tournament. The team, to increase the strength of the competitions, and after the end of the registration of players, it is not allowed to add others from outside the approved list in the team, and in the event of injuries to one or more players, only the list of players registered in the team is replaced.

After the registration ends, the participating teams will be distributed into two groups, each group consisting of 4 teams, and the matches will be held in the league system in one round to determine the positions, so that the first and second place holders from each group qualify for the semi-finals, and the semi-finals will be held in the knockout system, with the winners qualifying To the final match to determine first and second place, the two losing teams play in the semi-final match for third place.

Registration of players wishing to participate in the Padel Tennis Championship begins on February 22, via the e-mail of the tournament committee, and registration in the tournament continues until March 18, and the competitions will be held in the stadiums of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Singles, in which the participation of citizens and residents, men and women, and the category of teams in which citizens and residents are allowed to participate, in addition to the participation of two professionals, provided that the team consists of 5 players.

Registration for teams and players wishing to participate in wheelchair basketball begins on February 22, through the official website of the tournament, or the Dubai Sports Council website. The final in the main hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Registration in the running championship begins on February 22 and continues until April 3, and it is allowed to participate in running competitions for runners from citizens, residents, and local and international players from within the country, within 8 categories according to each race, which is 10 kilometers for the open category for men and women, and participates in it. Club players, and amateurs who wish, and in a 5-kilometre race – a category designated for amateurs of men and women who are not registered in teams and clubs, and physical distancing will be applied between participants according to precautionary measures, and arbitration in this tournament is also conducted according to the regulations in force in the Athletics Federation .

Registration for the bicycle race begins on February 22 and continues until April 10, and the championship is competed in 8 different categories: open for men, women, amateur citizens, amateur citizens, community citizens, community citizens, people of determination road bikes and people of determination hand bikes. Cycling for a distance of 75 km, and the race starts in front of the Falcon Center for Heritage Sports.

Registration for the Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins on February 22 and continues to April 15. The competition will be held in the main hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The competition is conducted in 5 categories and 4 weights, and is judged according to the laws in force in the Jiu-Jitsu Federation.