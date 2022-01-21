Faced with the cold, what better than staying at home with a variety of proposals to try or download at no cost.

With the lower temperatures of winter we begin a new weekend in which enjoying video games at home, with a blanket and by the stove, seems to be seen as an unquestionable plan. From 3DJuegos we encourage you to put it into practice and enjoy some of the latest releases on the market, but if you don’t want to spend an extra euro here we leave you several free proposals for your enjoyment, either for download or temporary trial.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Epic Games Store goes down to Spain for its new free game of the week, and it does so with great taste, to invite its extensive user community to download a very interesting first-person puzzle-solving adventure starring a great scientist trapped in a sinister moon base in ruins.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you are looking for something to play with your virtual reality glasses for PC, Synth Riders may satisfy that desire. Available for testing this weekend, it is a successful action and rhythmic dance video game with a total of 56 songs from various genres that can also be enjoyed in multiplayer with friends.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you haven’t yet ventured into the Yakuza series, Microsoft is giving you a golden opportunity to do so by making Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 available to Xbox Live Gold users, all duly remastered for current consoles. There are many hours of play, so you will hardly be able to complete them this weekend, but as always in these cases, you can buy the three discounted titles.

Type: Free-to-play release

If you’re into the collectible card game scene, you might be familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh, and not just because of the hit manganime series. Now, Konami delivers a new TCG adaptation with Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with an individual mode where you know the cards and, of course, duels that bet on being impressive.

Do you want more free games?

Prime Gaming, Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not enough for you, at 3DJuegos we also review all the free games in January for PC, PlayStation and Xbox subscribers, as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to take a look.

