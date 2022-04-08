We take a look at the highlights of the weekend at zero cost in the main stores.

We enter Easter and the current situation of the video game does not give us respite, with the announcement of a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2, Return to Monkey Island, etc. The free proposals to try and download also continue, with a couple of MMOs, a highly acclaimed exploration adventure and other titles that, as always, we leave you in a special, so you can enjoy your passion without spending a single euro more.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you like MMOs this weekend you have two to try. The first one we talk about is a veteran but recently modernized, Black Desert, where players can enjoy fast-paced combat, action-packed adventures and careers in a vast open world. Millions of players have played it, will you be the next?

Type: Limited Time Trial

Football Manager is a massive success on PC, but for a few months it has also been trying to do it on consoles with a version of the game tailored and adapted to play in a simplified way on Xbox with all the essentials of the management title: transfers, tactics and game days.

With Xbox Live Gold you can also try Grow: Song of the Evertree this weekend and start discovering a unique world full of life. Prideful Sloth presents his adventure as a creative video game with adventure and simulation elements where you can change the world for the better and bring Evertree back to life.

Type: Limited Time Trial

It was one of the great sensations at the end of last year, and now it seeks to continue growing with a free trial in which players will be able to access the main functions of the open world MMO. New World is also one of the first Amazon video games and, therefore, one of its first successes.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Roguelite proposals have made their way over the years, and this one in particular may be one of the strongest hits at the time. Now Rogue Legacy, which has just set a release date for its sequel, can be yours inviting you to take control of a string of heroes in a tireless fight.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

With the Epic Games Store there will also be an opportunity these next few days to add one of the best exponents of the so-called walking simulator to our libraries. We are talking about The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, an exploration and mystery adventure in the first person where we have to unravel the truth after a disappearance.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass .

