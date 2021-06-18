With the Next Fest of Steam in the background, these days we can try or download games of all genres.

Even with the hangover of E3 2021, we are heading to a new weekend where free video games promise to be quite the protagonists. Thanks in large part to the Next Fest on Steam, an event in the Valve store where you can try more than 700 video games thanks to their demos. Of course, there is no shortage of free sessions with full titles, and we have up to three productions to add to our libraries forever.

Steam Next Fest [PC]

Type: Demo Festival

Valve’s platform rescues its festival of demos with up to 700 trial versions of some titles already available and others to come, a perfect occasion to gorge on video games and decide which studios to give a chance to buy their releases. And we already warn you that you will find something that you like, of your favorite genre and theme. And if not, you can take a look at these 18 video games that we recommend you play in 3DJuegos. Run, they are not forever.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

GOG is also joining the new free games this week. It does so with Absolute Dift, a proposal where you can develop your skills in different areas of free driving and compete in various events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting, all under a unique graphic bet. It will only be free for a couple of days.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Save the world by cooking. Yes, this is the challenge that awaits us in the Kingdom of the Onion once again with Overcooked! 2, one of the best video games on the market to have a laugh and have fun cooperatively with the apron since Epic Games Store users will be able to add at no cost this week.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week with the Epic Games Store we also have the chance to make ourselves forever with Hell is Other Demons, a shooter and platform action with roguelite elements in which to explore a vast hand-drawn world, full of demons and memorable boss battles, with a synthwave-style soundtrack.

Type: Limited Time Trial

With 2K Sports as a proprietary company, the PGA Tour 2K saga has come to stay with the purpose of giving its users the best golf video game possible. You can try this for free within Xbox Free Play Days, as well as Steam, this weekend. A good opportunity to show that you are number one.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you have not yet tried Rainbow Six: Siege, one of Ubisoft’s most successful video games of the time, you have an excellent opportunity this weekend on all platforms to celebrate the launch of the last season of the multiplayer shooter, a fact that shows that He still has a lot of life ahead of him.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Two games to try for free this weekend. Verdun and Tannenberg come to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and from their team in charge they do not want to waste time and encourage users of consoles, as well as those of PC, to travel until the First World War, either to fight in the trenches on the Western Front or on the Russian Front.

Do you want more free games?

Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not worth it, in 3DJuegos we also review all the free games in June for subscribers of PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to check it out.

