The world changes hour after hour. Sport and consumption too. Many footballers, in the last time, decided to lean towards virtual games and a webcam on to pass the pandemic with company. Today it has already become a custom and even well paid.
Then, six renowned athletes took a liking to being streamers / gamers:
In full confinement, the Real Madrid goalkeeper discovered his role as a gamer and streamer. Currently, it has nearly 70,000 followers On Twitch and in his last live he played NBA 2K20 with his compatriot Romelu Lukaku. But he does not dodge any game and participates in solidarity events of this nature. Use leisure for good.
One of the renowned Pichichis of LaLiga is closely related to video games. He started streaming his Fortnite games as a hobby and today he already has more than 10,000 followers (Pandachurches) on Twitch. Nor does it disgust any game. In addition, he is a shareholder of the DUX Gaming club. The laughs are over, this is professional.
In addition to dribbling and being in the TOP 3 of the best soccer players in the world, Ney loves video games. Especially Counter Strike: Global Offensive and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, both shooting. His social networks are a faithful proof that he spends hours playing, something he takes as a “time to calm down.”
Paul Pogba usually uploads videos playing Football Manager, but those who know him say that -years ago- he spent hours playing football Call of Dutty. It was even used for video game advertising campaigns and virtual clubs.
His festivities allow a glimpse of his fanaticism for him Fortnite. So much so that, in 2020, he founded his own esports club called Grizi Esports. In addition, accompanied by his compatriot Pogba, on trips to the stadium he usually plays Football Manager.
The N ° 1 of streaming via Twitch. The Kun he breaks it on and off the pitch, on a screen. His level in video games was not surprising (he was not a crack) but the reactions, phrases and funny moments that he gave in each transmission, made him be a rage in the middle of quarantine. He became a virtual showman.
