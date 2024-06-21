The Ministry of Interior called on drivers to adhere to five preventive measures to ensure vehicle safety during the summer, which are: ensuring the safety of tires and brakes, periodic inspection of the engine cooling system, adhering to the permissible load on the roof of the vehicle whose height does not exceed 60 centimeters to avoid damage, and not placing flammable materials. inside the car. Experts and specialists have identified six dangerous flammable and explosive materials in the vehicle in the summer, namely: compressed perfume container, hand sanitizer spray, gas canister, mobile charger, phone battery, and cigarette lighter, calling for the necessity of evacuating vehicles of these materials.

Experts pointed out that the presence of these dangerous materials inside the vehicle, especially during the day, and their exposure to heat and sunlight, may cause a disaster, as they are flammable or explosive, leading to incidents of vehicle burning and causing serious damage inside.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, told Emirates Al-Youm that leaving flammable materials inside the car, such as perfumes and lighters, poses a danger, as they are capable of flammable or explosion, due to the high temperature inside the vehicle, due to global warming.

He explained that the state of global warming inside closed vehicles exposed to direct sunlight during the afternoon period may raise the temperature inside the vehicles to exceed 65 degrees, while the outside temperature does not exceed 40 degrees. Al-Jarwan stressed the need for the car driver to be aware of the necessity of maintaining it and inspecting its tires, especially in the summer, as the temperature of the asphalt exceeds 70 degrees Celsius when the air temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, which poses a danger and exposes worn-out tires to explosion. Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of leaving dangerous flammable and explosive materials in the vehicle in the summer, including leaving a cigarette lighter inside the car, as it may explode with heat, due to the presence of pieces of iron among its components. She added that excessive heat could lead to the destruction of the internal cells of the phone battery, as this causes an internal electrical short circuit that leads to fires. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority also warned of the dangers of leaving perfumes, lighters, and mobile battery chargers, as well as transporting gas cylinders in the vehicle. . At the beginning of this June, the Ministry of Interior launched a unified traffic awareness campaign, under the slogan “A Summer Without Accidents,” and it will continue until the first of next September. The campaign targets road users, vehicle drivers, and all segments of society, and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of traffic accidents, the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions and guidelines related to vehicle safety, performing regular maintenance, and ensuring the safety of tires and excess load in them, in order to preserve lives and property, and achieve safe driving during the summer period. To reduce the occurrence of accidents and serious injuries.

She stated that the campaign coincides with the start of the summer vacation and travel season, which requires taking many precautions related to vehicle safety, by ensuring the safety of the tires and performing periodic maintenance on them, and the necessity of adhering to the permissible load on the roof of the vehicle.