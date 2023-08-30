The Emirates Foundation for School Education formed six field teams to secure the start of the first week of the school year and the gradual return of students.

The Foundation defined the tasks and responsibilities of the teams, which are the “Management Team”, “Reception and Support Team”, “Security and Safety Team”, “Activities and Events Team”, “Students’ Parents Team” and “Volunteers Team”, to achieve an environment Comfortable and positive for students, their families and the community, guided by the need for good cooperation and coordination among them.

One of the most important tasks of the school administration teams is the participation of volunteers, parents and students in the preparation and preparation for the daily events and activities, while defining the tasks and roles of all teams, and ensuring the readiness of the school in terms of the building, facilities, gymnasium, event venues and security and safety measures.

As for the support, assistance and reception team, it is one of its responsibilities to innovate in the daily welcome of students and their families during the return week, from the main entrance to the event venues, according to the plan and path agreed upon with the school administration.

Among the responsibilities of the activities teams is to impart a spirit of national identity to the activities, to ensure sound technologies and school broadcasting, to ensure the readiness of the flagpole, and to implement the protocol for using the flag. As for the parents’ council teams, one of their responsibilities is to spread positivity and motivate children to continuous and positive communication, as well as to implement workshops and events during the week of return according to their skills, in coordination with the management team, events and activities such as live drawing, handicrafts, sports competitions, physical activity, and heritage activities.

As for the security and safety teams, their tasks are to secure and monitor the entrances and exits of schools, ensure the safety of traffic at the time of arrival and departure of students, contribute to organizing the smooth flow of vehicles and pedestrians, cooperate with the school administration and the reception team to ensure the implementation of activities in a safe and orderly manner, and provide a safe environment to ensure a positive and satisfactory experience for students and the school community in general.

Among the tasks of the volunteers is to provide logistical support of all kinds, basic information about the schedule of events and various activities for the week of return, prepare classrooms throughout the days of the return of students, decorate halls and arrange old and new furniture, in addition to receiving students and their families and directing them to the appropriate places to register and receive books inside the school.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education recently launched the “Intilaaqah Elite” course for eleventh grade students who wish to study in the best international universities.

The ministry defined selection criteria, which are academic and personal excellence, desire to study abroad, and passing a personal interview.

The Ministry has approved a number of workshops and intensive events, both virtually and in person, to qualify students to enroll in the top 50 international universities, through individual guidance service, support in the university application process, developing personal and leadership skills, implementing student camps, preparing for standardized tests, and providing workshops for parents of students.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of the Operations Sector at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Hessa Rasheed, recently stated during a press conference organized by the Foundation and the Media Office of the UAE Government that the Foundation had made many amendments that included a number of study materials by the relevant committees, as well as changes in mechanisms Training of teaching staff in public schools.

She pointed out that the recent amendments included the integrated curriculum for the first cycle, which was changed to specialized subjects, where each subject will be studied separately (Arabic language, Islamic education and social studies).