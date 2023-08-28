Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

The kiss scandal at the World Cup shows that men who need explanations like to have an embarrassing excuse ready. We have collected the “best”.

The soccer World Cup is over, but there is only one topic and that is not the sporting performance of the winners. Instead, the misconduct of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football association RFEF, is being discussed. Rubiales had kissed the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after the victorious final without being asked.

He explained it happened “spontaneously” and “out of a moment of euphoria.”

But that doesn’t take the matter off the table. The incident is discussed worldwide. After the first critical voices, Rubiales announced that he wanted to resign, but later he distanced himself from his statement. FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings and suspended the Spanish association president for the time being.

However, Rubiales is convinced that he is the victim of a “media hate campaign”. At a press conference, he spoke of not letting “a little consensual kiss” push him out of his position and wanting to fight “to the end”.

Hermoso faces lawsuit for alleged lying

The player Hermoso made a first statement on social media platforms about the incident and explained that she did not like the kiss and that it was not consensual. Rubiales then accused her of lying and is now threatening to sue. Apparently with the support of the Spanish Football Federation, which released four photos showing Hermoso, in the exuberance of celebration, lifted Rubiales, hugged him and agreed to the kiss.

The person concerned spoke out again and clarified on Twitter/X: “I felt vulnerable and the victim of an impulsive, sexist and inappropriate act that I did not consent to. Simply put, I wasn’t respected.”

German celebrities are now also expressing themselves

Similar to the allegations against the band Rammstein, in which TV greats such as Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht commented, prominent men from football are now speaking out, who put the incident into perspective and defend Rubiales. According to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the kissing action was “absolutely okay”, after all, strong emotions are normal at a World Cup, and one should “keep the church in the village”.

We think it’s all very reminiscent of “you want/wanted it too” and other unnecessary excuses that we’ve all heard from men in need of explanation.

1. Sorry, was drunk.

Just no.

2. I didn’t think of it.

A classic.

3. I just meant it nice.

4. I have a really good friend who thinks it’s OK too.

Still no.

5. That’s a compliment!

Still no.

6. She had [füge ein random Kleidungsstück ein] at

No no no.

