Six Emirati universities were ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world according to the Times Foundation’s 2024 classification, and included Abu Dhabi University, the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, the University of Sharjah, and Zayed University, in addition to the American University of Sharjah. The six Emirati universities were also ranked among Top 20 Arab universities.

In detail, Abu Dhabi University ranked first among the country’s universities, as it was ranked in the list of universities ranked between 201-250 in the global ranking, followed by Khalifa University in second place, where it came in the list of universities located between 251-300, and the United Arab Emirates University in third place, where It ranked between 301 – 350, the University of Sharjah ranked fourth 351 – 400, Zayed University ranked fifth 401 – 500, and the American University of Sharjah came in sixth place 601 to 800.

14 Emirati universities participated in the Times 2024 rankings, six of which were able to achieve a global ranking among the top 1,000 universities in the world, while eight universities failed to achieve the classification criteria as they were granted the status of “Reporter”, and the latest classification showed that Abu Dhabi University and Khalifa University achieved the same. Zayed University improved its position in last year’s classification, while the United Arab Emirates Universities and the University of Sharjah declined in the Times 2023 classification, and the American University of Sharjah maintained its position in last year’s classification. Regarding the ranking of Arab universities in the Times 2024 rankings, the six UAE universities ranked among the top 20 Arab universities ranked, as Abu Dhabi University came in first place in the Arab world, Khalifa University in third place, UAE University in sixth place, University of Sharjah in seventh place, and Zayed University. In 11th place, the American University of Sharjah is in 18th place in the Arab world.

The list of the top 10 universities in the world included seven American universities and three British universities, where the University of Oxford ranked first in the world, followed by Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, Princeton University, the California Institute of Technology, Imperial College London, and the University of California. Berkeley and Yale University.

At the level of the top 20 global universities, the United States of America dominated the list with 13 universities, followed by the United Kingdom with three universities in positions “1, 5, and 8,” China with two universities in positions “12, and 14,” and a university for each of Switzerland in “11th place.” And Singapore ranked 19th.