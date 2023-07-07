Biddinghuizen, that is Walibi Holland! There, 6 electric cars burned out completely and a few more were damaged.

There has been a car fire at the Walibi Flevo amusement park in Biddinghuizen. It is – as we give away a bit in the title – 6 electric cars that spontaneously caught fire. Or wait, no, that’s not correct. Not spontaneously. It all started with a car parked at a charging station. Apparently something went wrong there.

One car caught fire and that fire spread to the other cars next to it. Six EVs burned out completely and another 3 cars were damaged by the fire. That reports Broadcasting Flevoland.

6 electric cars burned out

It is not yet entirely clear what exactly happened. Fortunately, the emergency services from the region were very quickly on the spot. Of course, with an electric car you have to extinguish the fire just a little bit more than a car with an internal combustion engine.

Due to the persistent heat in a battery, an electric car cannot be extinguished in a normal way. The car can catch fire again due to that heat.

Immersion method

Instead, the dipping method should be used. That is a large container full of water in which the cars are completely submerged.

This smothers the fire, but should also cool down the batteries so that they do not ignite spontaneously. So instead of one fire brigade going to extinguish, salvage workers come with a large bucket of water:

Of course, six cars (plus three other damaged cars) is a lot of work for one tow truck and a dip tank. That is why various salvage companies worked together to extinguish the fire and to remove the cars. All six electric cars have been ‘salvaged’, the three other cars that were damaged have also been towed away.

