Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has identified 6 diseases that are most common among newborns and lambs in sheep flocks, which may threaten the lives of newborns, as negligence in treating them sometimes leads to their death, and for the sake of the safety of the herds, the authority alerted breeders through its websites about these diseases, including These diseases (diarrhea, pneumonia, urinary stones, white muscle disease, constipation, omphalitis).

diarrhea

The diagnosis of diarrhea varies according to the cause. If it is caused by a microbial infection, it is characterized by its yellow color and is watery and can be treated with antibiotics and sulfa compounds, in addition to vitamins, but if the diarrhea results from consuming excessive amounts of breast milk, then the diarrhea is white. It can be overcome by stopping feeding the lambs on milk, by regulating feeding times, and by giving them antibiotics with drugs that prevent dehydration.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a common disease in lambs, and it may lead to death, and it is caused by exposure of lambs to sharp differences in temperature or by microbial infection of large animals or poor ventilation in pens, and the symptoms of the disease are coughing, animal disorientation and difficulty breathing, with a high degree. Heat, congestion of mucous membranes, loss of appetite, low weight and treatment, is to isolate infected lambs and injected with antibiotics, as well as attention to ventilation of the barns, taking into account the provision of a balanced diet. And the anatomical characteristic that helps in diagnosing the disease is the presence of inflammation in the lungs and their enlargement, which makes them similar to meat, and also notes inflammation in the lymph nodes, and their hardening sometimes.

Urinary stones

With regard to this disease “urinary stones”, the formation of urinary stones increases when lambs are fattened on concentrated diets or their dependence on drinking water sources of salty water or imbalance in the feed provided. Among the symptoms of the disease is the urine coming out in the form of drops as a result of the blockage of the urethra, and the stones are inside Kidney pelvis, as well as noticing the pregnancy standing arched back and trying to kick its abdomen and the state of constant anxiety and pain. The formation of urinary stones can be prevented by: taking into account the balance of the diets provided to the lambs in the ratio of calcium and phosphorous, especially adding vitamin A to the diet of lambs, as well as ammonium chloride, and forcing the lambs to drink water a lot, by adding table salt to the food. White muscle disease This disease is frequent in agricultural areas with clay soil, where the concentration of selenium is less in its cultivation, and the symptoms resulting from this disease, difficulty movement in lambs, and may lead to paralysis, and to treat this problem, lambs are injected with a solution of selenium, taking care to add vitamin E + selenium for mothers in the last month of pregnancy.

Intestinal toxicity, which is caused by a bacterial infection resulting from feeding lambs a large amount of pills or feeding a large amount of milk, and this condition can be treated with antibiotics injections.

Constipation

It is the difficulty in getting the dung out of the pregnancy while it dries up, and the animal’s anxiety and curvature of its back is noted, and the back area of ​​the lamb’s body appears dirty with solid waste stuck to the wool, and this problem is addressed by giving the pregnancy 25-100 milliliters of mineral oil according to age.

Omphalitis

It is a disease caused by microbial contamination of the navel area in newly born lambs, and it leads to death, and among the symptoms of the disease is a rise in temperature, lack of demand for breastfeeding, lack of movement and death, and it is treated by vaccinating ewes two months before birth, taking into account cleaning the places of their birth, and taking care of disinfection The navel area for newborns with 70% alcohol or iodine solution.