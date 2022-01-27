The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the UAE labor market is witnessing continuous changes as a result of rapid technological developments and modern technologies, explaining that the country has developed many national strategies that foresaw certain areas in which young people can develop their future skills.

The ministry identified, in indicative publications, recently broadcast on its official electronic platforms, under the title “These are the professions for the next 10 years,” six “digital” job sectors or specializations that may be the most dominant in the labor market in the country during the next decade, are “analysts.” Data, scientists, artificial intelligence specialists, machine learning specialists, big data specialists, digital marketing and strategy specialists.”

The Ministry stressed the importance of defining future job patterns in the Emiratisation sector and finding innovative awareness and guidance mechanisms and means to familiarize young citizens with the most prominent jobs of the future. Skills and innovations of citizens and residents in the country to develop new technologies, and diversify sources of income.

She stated that this system relies on seven main elements: «innovation portal, innovative projects, dealers, training programs, strategic partners, leadership meetings, innovation pioneers».

The National Innovation Strategy identifies seven main sectors that should build capacities and enhance innovation in order to make the UAE among the most innovative countries: renewable energy, transportation, health, education, technology, water, and space.

The strategy focuses on seven main areas, including “Exploration, Future Skills, Quality of Health, Living and Life, Green Power, Mobility, and Technology to Serve Humans.”

According to the UAE government, the strategy aims to develop a pattern of thinking that encourages experiment and studied risk in the public and private sectors, and to devise solutions for the future that support achieving the axes and goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, by making the UAE the best country in the world in education, government performance, community happiness, and the economy. .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

