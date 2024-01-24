The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi revealed that the real estate sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed during the year 2023 a 6% reduction in service fees and residential complex fees for owners of real estate units and investors in development projects compared to the year 2022, bringing the total value of the reduction to 39.7 million dirhams. .

The center revealed that the total value of the budgets for jointly owned development projects for which approvals were issued in 2023 amounted to 685 million dirhams.

The Center indicated that reducing service fees and residential complex fees on development projects constituted an incentive for investors and individuals wishing to own real estate units in Abu Dhabi, which enhanced the attractiveness of real estate investment in the emirate and stimulated the competitiveness of the sector.

These discounts also help property owners manage their properties with high efficiency and lower operational costs, which increases the investment return for their real estate units, reduces the cost of owning a home in the emirate and keeps the property value at competitive levels locally and regionally.

Service fees are used to cover the costs of managing and maintaining shared facilities in real estate development projects, which maintains the quality of real estate complexes and provides the comfort of living in them. It is not permissible for any real estate unit owner to give up his share in the shared spaces in the project to avoid paying his share of the service fees, and service fees may not be imposed on owners of real estate units in jointly owned real estate development projects, except after they are approved by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This falls within the framework of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center aimed at raising the standard of living of the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, both citizens and residents, by achieving sustainability and luxury of living in real estate complexes.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Municipalities and Transport revealed in 2020 a mechanism to monitor and regulate service fees for residential units and complexes in support of the sustainable growth of the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi, and to define a clear framework for pricing these fees to protect the rights of owners and developers alike, which resulted in reducing service fees in 2020 by a percentage 18.1%, 8.3% in 2021, and more than 6% in 2022.