Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 249,333 new examinations were conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolate them. Expanding the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 1,988 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 618,148 cases. The ministry also announced the death of six people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1,773. The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and wished recovery for the injured. It also announced the recovery of 1922 new cases, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 597 thousand and eight cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 104,184 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 14 million and 735 thousand and 666 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 148.99 doses per 100 people.



