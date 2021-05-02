M.With their weapons at the ready, several soldiers sneak up the dark stairs of an apartment building that is said to be a terrorist cell. It is night and the men can only see the locked door in front of them through their green night vision goggles. A crowbar is attached, the door pops open, and the room is stormed. “Do not shoot! Don’t shoot, please! ”Shouts“ Unidentified Woman 4 ”, as she is called by the subtitles. She walks back slowly, pleading innocence, but then makes a jerky movement to reach for something behind her. She is knocked down by two bullets and the soldiers discover that an explosive detonator was lying behind her.

This virtual house search took place in the game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” from 2019. Scenes like this are so immersive that it is difficult to tell the difference between a movie and a video game by looking at them from the outside. This intensive merging of the two media has not been a rarity for a long time.

War games like the “Call of Duty” and the “Battlefield” series are among the most successful series and have been sending players across fictional and real battlefields since the early 2000s. The Second World War in particular provided a popular backdrop for several games with D-Day, tank battles and city battles. 2009 marked a turning point in the virtual setting, when the fourth part of the “Call of Duty” series transported the virtual shootout into the modern age and had to compete as a player against nationalist Russians and terrorists of a fictional Arab state. Parallels to the Cold War and the Iraq operations were obvious, and American patriotism was mandatory for the flag and home country. Later parts of the series attracted attention with increasingly radical scenes, including a rampage among civilians and explicit torture sequences.



From the eyes of real soldiers: “Six Days in Fallujah”.

Of course there is regular criticism of such games, of the over-stylized violence as well as of the patriotic justifications. In the case of the upcoming game “Six Days in Fallujah”, the developers’ ambitions are much greater – and the criticism goes far beyond the usual allegations. The goal of the game is to bring the fighting on the American side during the Iraq war to life. In particular, it concerns the “Operation Phantom Fury”, the second battle of Fallujah, in which, according to estimates by the Red Cross, 1,500 people were killed in November 2004, including 800 civilians. Amnesty International spoke of the deliberate killing of the population who, contrary to statements by the American military, were not evacuated. White phosphorus was also used in the form of grenades in Fallujah. Incidents like this are extremely difficult to deal with without taking a political stance. And yet “Highwire Games”, the development studio behind the game, wants to take on the battle.