The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has set six criteria for discovering promising talents among employees of ministries and federal workplaces, the most prominent of which is the necessity for the employee to obtain a job performance evaluation of no less than (4) in the last evaluation cycle, and for his record to be free of any violations and job penalties, in addition to familiarity and knowledge of government trends and modern technology. The Authority called on ministries and federal entities to empower these talents and invest in them by granting them leadership roles to manage pioneering projects.

In detail, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has assigned tasks and responsibilities to the Youth Council for Government Talents, including discussing trends of interest to youth in government work, devising solutions to enhance and support young Emirati talents, in addition to designing future policies that support youth in the government human resources system.

The Authority launched the new formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation, a few days ago, with the aim of supporting young government talents, involving them in designing the future of talents and government human resources, policy-making, and developing the government human capital system, based on the visions, aspirations, and innovative and creative ideas of young people.

The Authority has set a unified definition for the category of “promising government talents”, which states: “They are a group of talented employees who have ideas, knowledge, skills, and capabilities that give them the ability to perform effectively in various functional fields, and achieve distinguished results that contribute to providing greater value to the entity, and achieve the aspirations of the government of the United Arab Emirates.”

The Authority stated, in the latest issue of its Human Resources magazine, that preparing the general framework for promising talents in the federal government reflects the keenness to involve young people in framing and governing the process of discovering talents and competencies in federal ministries and entities, and clarifying the mechanism for managing them in the best possible way, and ways to develop and enhance their capabilities and skills, using the right tools and supportive programs, in a way that enhances their efficiency and effectiveness and raises their levels of productivity.

The Authority called on ministries and federal entities to adopt several methods and approaches that would empower and invest in their promising talents, by involving them in strategic and joint projects at the federal government level, granting them leadership roles to manage pioneering projects, providing them with the opportunity to represent the entity in official tasks inside and outside the country, and involving them in specialized programs to develop talents.

The Authority has identified six main criteria and provisions that help discover promising talents in ministries and government workplaces, which are: “The employee must obtain a job performance evaluation of no less than (4) in the last evaluation cycle, and his record must be free of any violations and job penalties, as well as passing the training programs for future skills, within the Jahez – Future of Government Talents initiative, in addition to familiarity and knowledge of government trends and modern technology, achieving accomplishments within the scope of the workplace, and finally, contributing to transformational projects at the government and community levels.”

According to the Authority, the general framework for government talents aims to discover promising national government talents, develop them and hone them with the best skills and experiences to ensure the readiness of human capital to keep pace with future trends in ministries and federal entities, in line with the vision of We the Emirates 2031. The framework also contributes to building a national database for government talents, to be a basic reference for selecting national talents capable of leading transformational projects and proactive initiatives in various government sectors. The framework was developed by the Youth Council for Government Talents, which includes an elite group of young national talents from employees of the UAE government.

She stated that the framework includes all the cognitive data, performance indicators, and calculation mechanisms that enable human resources departments in ministries and federal entities to submit detailed reports on the government talents working for them, and to submit them periodically to officials and relevant entities, in a way that achieves the government’s aspirations, supports the directions of the government of the future, and is in line with the national strategy for attracting and retaining talents, considering that it represents a starting point for exploring government talents.

• Creating solutions that enhance and support young Emirati talents.

4 stages

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the general framework for managing promising talents in the federal government consists of four main stages, starting with exploring promising talents within each federal government entity, then evaluating and selecting talents using flexible measurement tools, including the government talent readiness test, personal interviews, and presenting case studies.

According to the Authority, the readiness test is followed by the empowerment and investment phase, which aims to enhance the efficiency of talents and refine them, by assigning them to prominent leadership positions, and involving them in strategic national projects that authorize the launch of the motivation phase, which includes the path of rapid development, job specialization, rewards and incentives.