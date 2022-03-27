Sharjah (Union)

Six contestants from the vocalists participating in the 13th session of the “Sharjah Munshid” program qualified for the final competitions to win the title of the program, after strong competitions, in which the contestants were praised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for Excellence in performance, beauty of sounds and successful choices of songs.

The jury’s trust and the majority of the audience’s votes were won by: Mustafa Al-Shafei from Egypt, Zakaria Al-Zirek from Morocco, Ahmed Samreen from Jordan, Aseel Jaber from Algeria, Raheef Al-Hajj from Lebanon, and Khaled Al-Mawd from Palestine, who won the highest scores from the jury and the public vote.

This came during the second final evening, which was held yesterday (Saturday) evening at Al-Majaz Theatre, during which the contestants presented a number of songs, and reviewed their skills in vocal performance, moving between lyrical maqams, and diversifying in chanting schools, to reach the third and final evening competitions that are held on the stage. Al Majaz on the evening of next Thursday, March 31.

Professional Qualities

The head of the Egyptian Syndicate of vocalists, Mahmoud Al-Tohamy, indicated that the jury’s evaluation is a judgment related to the performance of the vocalist at a specific time in which multiple factors play a major role in the points that the vocalist gains from this assessment, stressing that the judgment in this field does not consider any other consideration other than The performance, especially with Asmaa, may be the star of her star on social media, and she has a wide popularity, but as a referee he has professional elements that determine the extent to which the contestant deserves to be praised.

The second final evening hosted the Kuwaiti artist and music producer Hammoud Al-Khidr, who presented to the audience of the “Sharjah vocalist” at Al Majaz theater a selection of his lyrical and chanting works, while the coronation evening for the winner of the title of Sharjah vocalist will host the 13th evening next Thursday, March 31, the international artist Maher Zain, in a renewed meeting. With the audience of purposeful art from the podium crowning the winner of the program title.

Competitions for the public

The first evening gave 9 singers out of 12 contestants the opportunity to qualify for the second evening, while the performances and activities of the festival, which was organized by Sharjah TV, continued on the outer courtyards of the Sharjah TV. The visual that highlights the program’s past seasons, an outdoor cinema for children, and a platform for encouraging competitions for the audience.