Luis Teschner

The UN University in Bochum identifies six climate problems that are particularly serious. We already notice all of them in Germany.

The climate catastrophe affects us all. A report from the UN University in Bochum shows how dire the situation is. The report describes in six categories which areas could pose a threat to life on earth. There are few surprises: a global turnaround is needed to prevent something worse from happening.

The earth is threatened by 6 climate problems that we can already notice in Germany. © Photo: imago/Reichwein

Sometimes it is difficult to make the serious consequences of the climate crisis tangible in our everyday lives. That’s why we have selected examples from Germany for each of the six points that each of us can observe. The good news: Not every climate problem affects Germany with all its severity. The bad news: Each of the points can already be observed in Germany.

As always, the forecasts (and inventories) of the climate crisis are pretty bleak. If something like this gets you down, you should think carefully about how much you read. It is incredibly important to be informed about the climate catastrophe. But it is also incredibly important to pay attention to your own psyche and mental health. Here’s what you can do if you suffer from climate anxiety.

1. It gets unbearably hot

Humans can only survive up to a certain level of heat. In addition, people in poverty in particular do not have access to air conditioning and other refreshments that make heat bearable for us. According to the UNU report, 500,000 excess heat deaths have been recorded since 2000. In the future, heat waves will regularly reach temperatures that make life impossible, especially in the Middle East and South Asia.

What you notice about it:

It is also getting hotter in the temperate latitudes of Germany. According to the RKI, 4,500 people in Germany died from excessive heat in 2022. September 2023 was the warmest September on record. Although there is no threat of heat waves in Germany of a similar magnitude to those in the Middle East and South Asia, things are getting dangerously warmer here too.

2. Accelerating extinction of species

These numbers send shivers down your spine: According to the UNU report, over 400 vertebrates have become extinct in the last 100 years. And it’s happening faster and faster, because species extinction leads to even more species extinction because the ecosystem is thrown out of balance. The consequences are serious: in the worst case, our entire ecosystem collapses in a chain reaction.

What you notice about it:

Germany is also affected by species extinction. 75 percent of insect species have been lost in this country. Bird and bee populations are also in danger. It’s not just that you feel like you’re seeing fewer and fewer butterflies. This is not only sad, but a massive problem for us and our ecosystem.

3. Lack of groundwater

According to the UNU report, 21 out of 37 of the world’s major groundwater reserves are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. The consequences are serious and range from a lack of food and water supplies to the extinction of species. Germany has also lost 15.2 billion tons of water in the last 20 years. Nevertheless, a critical tipping point has not yet been reached in this country. “Germany is far from a ‘national problem’,” says hydrologist Jörg Dietrich.

What you notice about it:

A shortage of drinking water is also an increasingly important issue in Germany. Many cities have now introduced drinking water traffic lights that indicate the status of the water supply. If the traffic light is red, watering is no longer allowed during the day. Pools should remain empty and cars unwashed. In this way, communities want to ensure that there is enough water available for fire engines, for example.

More on the subject: 9 really non-splashy tips that you can use to do something about the water crisis

4. The ice on the glaciers is melting

All glaciers on earth are melting, according to the UNU report. Not only that: they are melting faster and faster. They melt into the rivers on which we build our cities. We first notice this through severe flooding. But then the water becomes less and less as there is less and less ice to melt. The consequences of this are diverse and only 3 examples are mentioned here: environmental disasters, loss of habitat, lack of water.

What you notice about it:

There are still four glaciers in the German Alps. New temperature records make them sweat profusely every year. We lost our fifth glacier just last year: the Southern Schneeferner had shrunk so much in September that its glacier status was revoked. So if you want to see German glaciers, you should hurry up before they completely melt. You can find before and after pictures of shrinking glaciers here.

5. Space is becoming more and more crowded

It’s not just how we deal with the earth that is problematic, but also how we deal with space. According to a UNU report, 100,000 new spacecraft could be launched into orbit by 2030. The more objects there are, the more likely it is that such bodies will collide, which already happens occasionally today. If these collisions create too much trash, the space around our planet would eventually become unusable. This would be a big problem for weather forecasts, research or satellite reception for telephones and the Internet.

What you notice about it:

More and more satellites can also be discovered in the German night sky. In particular, the Starlink satellites from Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, which bring Internet to remote regions of the earth, can be seen as fairy lights in the sky. You can find out why researchers have problems with the Starlink satellites here.

Starlink over Neuhof © Emma Koppenhöhl

6. The future will become uninsurable

Probably the most abstract of the six climate problems is the uninsurability of many places on earth. When disasters like floods make it impossible to make money from insurance, people face big problems. They often cannot cope with the high costs incurred on their own. Those affected by poverty in particular find it just as difficult to leave their homes and move to safer regions. In Australia alone, UNU estimates that over 500,000 homes will be uninsurable by 2030.

What you notice about it:

So far, we don’t have any regions that will be completely uninsurable in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, mandatory insurance against elementary damage has been discussed since the floods in the Ahr Valley at the latest. Costing 40.5 billion euros, this disaster was the most expensive extreme weather event in German history. The climate catastrophe is already costing us all a lot of money.

