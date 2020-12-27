The market capitalization of six of the top 10 valued companies in the country increased by Rs 60,198.67 crore combined last week. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) benefited the most. Apart from this, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were also profitable. On the other hand, market valuations of HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance declined.Infosys’ market capitalization (MCAP) jumped Rs 19,849.41 crore to Rs 5,26,627.07 crore. TCS’s MCAP rose by Rs 17,204.68 crore to Rs 10,91,362.33 crore, while HUL’s market cap rose by Rs 16,035.72 crore to Rs 5,63,881.75 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization rose by Rs 3,518.83 crore to Rs 2,82,079.59 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 2,544.02 crore to Rs 3,88,414.04 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd. MAP of Rs 1,046.01 crore increased to Rs 12,64,021.09 crore. On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 7,755 crore to Rs 7,69,364.60 crore while HDFC’s market capitalization declined by Rs 4,445.63 crore to Rs 4,41,728.42 crore. Bajaj Finance’s valuation declined by Rs 4,121.69 crore to Rs 3,12,360.19 crore and ICICI Bank’s MCAP declined by Rs 2,263.57 crore to Rs 3,54,590.10 crore.

RIL topped the highest rated companies. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel respectively. The BSE Sensex gained 12.85 points, or 0.02 percent, in the week of the short trading day due to the holiday.