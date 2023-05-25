Vehicle fires frequently occur during the summer, with some neglecting to provide the necessary maintenance for them, in preparation for the period of high temperatures.

Dubai Police is keen to educate community members about preventive measures to avoid this problem, identifying the causes of fires and ways to avoid them or reduce the losses resulting from them.

An expert specializing in this type of accident stated that there are six main reasons behind vehicle accidents, the first of which is the lack of regular maintenance of the vehicle, and the replacement of damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine.

He added, “Some people forget or neglect maintenance appointments, given that the car responds to it normally, but this is a wrong culture, and it may lead to serious consequences.”

He continued, “Most modern cars give notices of maintenance dates, or the need for an oil change, and other necessary matters to ensure their safety,” stressing that “this behavior extends the life of the vehicle.”

He said, “The second reason is resorting to unreliable repair shops to fix faults, as some prefer to save on these matters, so they go to incompetent people, and they have no advantage except that they provide their services at cheaper prices, which causes harm to him.”

He stated that “the third cause of car fires is lack of attention or treatment of leakage, whether in oil or fuel,” stressing that “this is extremely important, especially in light of the high temperature.”

He explained that the fourth reason is “adding new electrical connections in the wrong way to the car, in light of some young people’s obsession with supplying cars, in a way that may not suit the nature of the vehicle, or introducing fundamental modifications to increase its speed or the sound of its engine, in a way that violates its safety.” He warned against installing external additions from Unaccredited entities, as they usually lead to many breakdowns, and are a major cause of vehicle fires.

As for the fifth reason behind this type of accident, it is the lack of confirmation of the level of coolant water in the engine (radiator), attributing this to the lack of attention of a group of drivers, or their lack of knowledge, of how to read the vehicle indicators, stressing that «it is necessary to check the car before starting with it. Or follow it up periodically, especially in the summer ».

And he continued that the sixth reason, which is a frequent mistake by many, is leaving flammable materials in the vehicle, such as perfumes, sterilizers, and lighters, indicating that some fires occur when the lighter falls under one of the car seats, and when someone tries to move the seat forward or backward, friction occurs. With the lighter, a fire breaks out, in addition to the high temperature inside the car increasing the chances of ignition of these materials, calling on motorists to pay attention to this error, because it reflects personal behavior that can be avoided by enjoying a degree of awareness and caution.

He called for following the prevention and safety instructions for vehicles, conducting periodic inspections, and continuous maintenance, to ensure their suitability for road traffic.

He also called for ensuring the safety of tires and operating devices, and for leaving the vehicle immediately in the event of a burning smell or fumes rising from it, in addition to learning to use fire extinguishers in anticipation of any emergency.