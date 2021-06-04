Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

An informed Egyptian source revealed the death of 6 children and the injury of about 25 others in a fire that broke out inside one of the penal institutions of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and aims to re-evaluate the children. The source told Al-Ittihad that the Egyptian Public Prosecution is currently inspecting the bodies of the children and the condition of the injured after they were transferred to nearby hospitals in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The source indicated that the incident occurred as a result of an electrical short circuit, which led to the fire, as the children died as a result of suffocation, denying that there was any quarrel that caused the fire. The civil protection forces were able to control the fire urgently, while the Public Prosecution continues to investigate to get to the full details of the accident that led to the death of the children.