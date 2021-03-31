East Wednesday, March 31 is celebrated the Day of the #VisibilityTrans #TransDayofVisibility that was born with the purpose of making trans people visible and celebrating, commemorating their fight for their rights.

One medium that has been used to do so has been video games. But, because you may have seen or played as someone trans without knowing it

So, here we come to celebrate these efforts.

Trans characters in video games

The Last of Us 2 is a video game that continues to talk, Lev is a trans guy, main of Abby’s arc. This is perhaps the first explicitly trans character in an AAA game.

Thanks to Abby, we know that he is a Seraphite apostate who fled after his mother rejected him. Lev has an arc that focuses on his gender identity, rejected by your enemies, he is treated as a woman by the Seraphites, and in running away with Abby he has a glimmer of hope.

Also, Ian alexander is the trans man who voices Lev.

Erica of the video game Catherine Full-body spends most of it on stage trying to woo Toby, who does not know how to process his feelings for her, he looks uncomfortable, but he likes it. Later we find out why: Erica she is a trans woman.

Despite this, she is not presented as a hurt woman. She enjoys her sexuality and explores it freely. Most of the characters respect her as a woman, giving her the opportunity to be happy.

However, she has constant nightmares that remind her of her assigned gender at birth (male). This game captures part of the experience that certain trans women have in this regard.

Subtext matters

Madeline, the main character of Light blue she is a trans girl. This was confirmed by Maddy Thorson. Elle clarifies that this is painfully obvious to many trans people, although not explicit.

Light blue it was his way of discovering himself as a trans person. In fact, it wasn’t until post-production that they noticed that Madeline it was written in such a way that her healing process cut across her gender identity.

Why not make it more explicit? Maddy mentions that no trans person – including Madeline– should be forced out of the closet to a world that is hostile. They should be able to live freely without feeling that pressure. He did not express it because he did not feel safe to do so.

However, the transition from Madeline it is significant in your story, your identity, and your feelings. Maddy He mentions that in the end he confirmed it because it was important to do so, because representation matters.

Other trans characters you didn’t know

You may not have realized that Beauty nova of the video game Pokémon X / Y. She refers to her black belt. That title is reserved for male coaches in the game. In the Japanese version, he even makes a joke about his transition: ‘The power of science is amazing, don’t you think?’

Flea: Man..woman… What’s the difference? Power is beautiful and power is what I have!

Flea from Chrono Trigger He is presented as a non-binary or genderless character, despite his dress and costume. In her introductory dialogue she presents herself with an androgynous beauty and with an enormous strength that can easily eliminate your team (or make them fall in love with you).

Jackie: ‘No fascists at this party!

Jackie, the anti fascist goat of Night in the woods, was confirmed as trans through her official account in the video game’s CuriousCat.

It has one of the best representations of sexual and gender diversity in the industry. It is written so naturally and masterfully that there may be details that you may have overlooked.

Anon: ‘is there anyone trans in the video game? Would it be right or wrong? ‘

-‘We don’t want to apply JK Rowling (…) But, if you want someone explicit, it would be Jackie ‘

