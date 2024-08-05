Doctors have identified six groups that are more threatened by high temperatures in the summer than others: the elderly, heart patients, diabetics, asthmatics, children, and workers. They have pointed out the need to adhere to preventive measures and a special healthy lifestyle to avoid exposure to any complications that threaten their safety.

They stressed the need to conduct periodic examinations to ensure the balance of fluids and vitamins in the body during this period.

In detail, the family medicine consultant in Dubai, Dr. Adel Sajwani, said that the high temperatures and humidity during the summer cause various health problems, such as dehydration, difficulty breathing, skin problems, and heat exhaustion.

He stressed that the groups that may be exposed to complications of summer weather include pregnant women, those with chronic diseases, those with immunodeficiency, and patients with respiratory diseases.

He added: “Among the most important groups threatened by summer weather are those most vulnerable to dehydration, such as the elderly and children, who must drink large amounts of water daily. Many people also sweat, which causes them to become dehydrated, which results in a lack of awareness and concentration, in addition to some skin diseases.”

Public Health and Community Medicine Consultant, Dr. Saif Darwish, said that the summer weather causes complications for many people, especially those who suffer from health problems, stressing the need to adhere to specific preventive measures to get through this period safely.

He pointed out that a normal person free of diseases must consume large amounts of fluids to achieve balance within the body, especially the elderly and children, as they are more susceptible to dehydration, stressing that both groups need care from their families, and follow-up of their health needs, which they will not obtain on their own.

He added: “Kidney patients are also among the groups that suffer during the summer if they are exposed to a lack of fluids, and they must see doctors and do periodic tests to monitor the levels of minerals and vitamins in their bodies to achieve balance.”

He warned against exposure to sunstroke, which threatens healthy and sick people, but is more dangerous for those with chronic diseases, especially asthma patients who suffer greatly when humidity levels are high, and heart and artery patients.

Family medicine specialist at Al-Tadawi Hospital, Dr. Majed Shurab, confirmed that those with chronic diseases, the elderly and children are among the groups most likely to be exposed to complications of summer weather, especially asthma patients and those suffering from respiratory problems, stressing the need to follow a special healthy lifestyle to avoid complications.

“Heat exhaustion is a condition associated with exposure to high temperatures, and in this type of case, the hot weather is often accompanied by dehydration,” he added, noting that “temperatures in the summer range between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius, between May and September, during the day, which may lead to an increased risk of diseases such as heat exhaustion and sunstroke.”

He warned against heat exhaustion, which results from a lack of water (symptoms include extreme thirst, weakness, headache, and loss of consciousness), or from a lack of salts (symptoms include nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and dizziness).

He warned of the dangers of heat stroke, as it “can lead to damage to vital organs if there is no rapid response to lowering the body temperature, and can cause swelling of the brain or other vital organs, which may lead to permanent damage to them, and can also cause death if the injured person does not receive rapid treatment.”

He identified six ways to prevent heat exhaustion, which include avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, wearing a hat or using an umbrella, and taking extra precautions during the hottest times of the day, especially at noon between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Prevention methods also include drinking plenty of fluids, wearing brightly colored and loose clothing, using sunscreen, and never leaving anyone inside a parked car, especially children and the elderly.