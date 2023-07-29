The National Elections Committee has identified six cases in which the electoral vote using the “manual voting” system is invalid in the polling process in the 2023 Federal National Council elections. The 15th of next August has been set as the date for opening the door for registration of citizens wishing to run for membership in the Council.

The committee stated that the chairman of the Election Center Committee decides on all issues related to the validity of the electoral vote, and in the case of using the manual voting system, the electoral vote is considered invalid in six cases, which is that the votes are pending on a condition, and that more than the number required to be elected in the emirate is proven in the votes. In addition to the invalidity of the votes recorded on other than the ballot paper and stamped with the stamp of the Election Center Committee.

Votes that bear any mark indicating the identity of the voter or indicate him are also invalidated, and the votes are also invalidated if the ballot paper does not include any indication of casting the electoral vote, and the votes on the ballot papers that have scrapes or crosses are invalidated.

The committee pointed out that if the manual voting system is used, the ballot boxes are kept in safe places under the supervision of the polling center committees until they are delivered to the counting committee.

And it stated that new amendments and additions have been made to the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, based on the study and evaluation of previous electoral cycles, the most important of which is the addition of the remote voting system, which is a smart voting system that allows the voter to cast his vote from anywhere, whether from inside or outside the country, Through digital applications decided by the National Elections Commission. She stated that there will be no voting centers in diplomatic missions, and voters outside the UAE will be able to cast their votes remotely, starting from the first day of the early voting period until the end of the main election day. The hybrid voting system, which is a mixed voting system that combines the remote voting system and the electronic voting system, has also been introduced in the polling centers designated by the National Elections Committee.

According to the timetable for the conduct of the Federal National Council elections process, which was finally announced by the National Elections Committee, the door for candidacy for membership of the Council will open on the 15th of next August, and the registration process will continue for three days until the 18th of the same month. The committee stated that the announcement of the preliminary lists of candidates will take place on the 25th of next August, followed by the submission of requests to object to the nominations the next day, and this will continue for a period of three days, until the 28th of the same month, and then the final lists of candidates will be announced on Saturday, corresponding to the second of next September. The committee stated that the electoral campaign period will start from September 11 until the third of next October, for a period of 23 days, pointing out that the candidate registration fee is 3,000 dirhams, while the maximum electoral campaign is three million dirhams. The Electoral Commission set the fourth and fifth days of October for early voting (remotely).

The electoral campaign period starts from the 11th of September until the 3rd of October, for a period of 23 days.

Advertising activities outside of its time are an explicit violation

The National Elections Committee called on members of the electoral bodies to abide by the general rules of the electoral process set by the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which represent the legal framework regulating the electoral process, especially those related to candidacy, and the practice of electoral campaigning before the official dates set by the committee. The committee called on members of the electoral bodies to refrain from practicing propaganda work before the date set by the committee for carrying out electoral campaign activities, noting that the practice of this type of propaganda activities at an untimely time is an explicit violation of the executive instructions that may expose those who do it to the penalties established in accordance with Elections executive instructions. She called on the members of the electoral bodies who wish to run for the elections to wait in carrying out the propaganda work, stressing that it is not permissible to practice any form of electoral propaganda, whether through traditional platforms or through various social media, before the specified date. And she stressed that the candidate can; After the final approval of his candidacy, carrying out electoral campaigning in the period and places designated for that only, and within the mechanisms, controls and conditions stipulated in the executive instructions, indicating that electoral campaigning or promoting a specific candidate outside the official period specified for that is considered a kind of irregular act that may be exposed Whoever practices it in order to fall into violation of the executive instructions, which may lead to the cancellation of the eligibility of the member of the electoral college to run for candidacy or to practice electoral campaigning, or even to the exclusion of his name permanently from the lists of electoral bodies. She emphasized that the status of a candidate cannot be acquired by any member of the electoral bodies, except after announcing the final list of candidates approved by the committee, which will be issued on the second of September 2023.