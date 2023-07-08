Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since the Brazilian Football Confederation announced the selection of Italian Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, to assume responsibility for the technical leadership of the “Samba” team, starting from the Copa America in the summer of 2024, the Spanish media has not stopped speculating and predicting who will succeed “Carlito” as technical director of the Royal Club.

Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, giving Florentino Perez, the club’s president and members of its board of directors, the opportunity to think calmly and deliberately to reach the best possible option among a group of the best coaches, some of whom are from the club or who have previously played in its ranks, and others are international coaches. from outside the club.

And the first names that are usually mentioned every time the “Merenji” needs a new technical director, is the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who previously led the team twice, and during which he achieved impressive results that none of the Real Madrid coaches had preceded in the modern era, as he succeeded in winning the Champions League. European «Champions League» 3 times in a row.

The picture also shows strongly the Spaniard Raul Gonzalez, the former star of the team and its top scorer, who is currently in charge of training the Lucastia team, “Real Reserve”, and is achieving good results with him.

As for the third name of the coaches who were associated with the “royal” players and coaches, the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, the current technical director of German Bayer Leverkusen, who previously played in the Real Madrid ranks from 2009 to 2014, also trained the under-19 team for Real before his departure to Germany.

And the fourth name is the Spaniard Alvaro Arbeloa, who was a solid and multi-role defender, and was characterized by a strong personality and the respect and appreciation of Florentino Perez, the club’s president.

As for the candidates from outside Spain, most notably the German Julian Nagelsmann, the former coach of Bayern Munich, who was dismissed at the beginning of the ending season, and he is not currently associated with any work, and Perez may resort to him as a kind of change in the mentality and experience of the German school.

There is also the Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who previously trained Real Madrid and left him in 2013, and won with him the “La Liga” championship, the King’s Cup of Spain and the local Super, although he did not succeed in winning the “tenth” Champions League, which the fans of “Santiago Bernabeu” were eagerly waiting for. Ancelotti achieved it in his first term in 2014, and Mourinho, who is doing well with AS Roma, always says that Real Madrid is in his heart.

Some Spanish websites and newspapers are trying to promote the idea that Florentino Perez has already made his choice and that he will announce it at the appropriate time, while sources close to Real Madrid confirm that there is no preferred candidate for Perez, as it is reported, and that the timing of the selection is what will decide the name of the new coach. , and because there is plenty of time before Ancelotti’s departure “a full year”, the independent Spanish sources confirm that there is no justification for rushing from now on to determine the name of the coach who replaces Ancelotti, because time is still in the interest of Real Madrid, and so that haste does not cause mis-choice. .