Bolivia.- After an operation carried out in the municipality of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the arrest of 6 people of Brazilian nationality.

The operation was related to the search for foreign hitmenwhich was carried out this Thursday, January 5.

The police arrived at a property in the Fatima Canyon, in San Matías, where a apprehend six citizens of Brazilian nationality in possession of large-caliber firearms and ammunition.

The director of the Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc), Julio César Cossío, reported that an operational intelligence strategy has been developed during the early morning, which led to the arrest of four men and two women.

Four firearms were seized, including shotguns and 9-millimeter pistols.

The police chief assured that the operation was carried out due to the violent acts registered in this municipality, where other Bolivian citizens were riddled with gunfire.