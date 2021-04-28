Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education, through its platform at the Ajman International Exhibition for Virtual Education and Training, which was launched yesterday, presented a number of scholarships offered by 6 governmental and private agencies. The Ministry aims to offer scholarships from various institutions to students to encourage students to pursue their university studies, raise the academic competence of society, and build national cadres from various disciplines. This scientific support also contributes to the process of upgrading the educational process, students and society, in addition to building national cadres in various disciplines and academic programs according to the highest standards. The grantees are the Ministry of Health and Prevention, ADNOC Technical Academy, Ajman University, Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, Sorbonne University and Abu Dhabi University.

Scholarships are one of the strong pillars of the academic excellence strategy through which universities support and encourage outstanding students, nurture student talents, and create an environment conducive to creativity, innovation, and scientific leadership for students.

The exhibition includes a group of distinguished universities and higher education institutions from inside and outside the country to explain the most prominent academic and professional disciplines in several fields such as medicine, innovation, future foresight, technology, artificial intelligence, economics, project management, data analysis, and other specializations that keep pace with the requirements of the local, regional and international labor market. The exhibition provides an opportunity for students and parents to learn about the steps to join higher education institutions and the best specializations available. The exhibition also provides a direct communication channel to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences between participating educational institutions, and to learn about the latest tools and developments in the educational sector, especially in light of the Corona pandemic and distance learning.

The Ministry participates in the exhibition through several departments, namely the Department of Counseling and Quality of Life, the Department of Student Registration and Counseling, the Department of Scholarships, the Department of National and International Examinations and “EmSat”, and the Department of Equivalence of Certificates.