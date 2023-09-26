Home page World

The federal state of Salzburg has some curious peculiarities. About beautiful sounds, expensive fish eggs and the secret of the original Mozartkugeln.

Salzburg is a true tourism hotspot and attracts millions of guests every year. This is hardly surprising when you look at the capital of the same name or the picturesque mountain backdrop. Also the Local Salzburg cuisine offers some delicacies, as Salzburger Nockerl or Mozartkugeln prove. And last but not least, it can be done You can also speak well in Salzburg, as these 15 swear words prove. But Salzburg also has unknown sides that not everyone has insight into. Here are six curious facts you didn’t know.

1. Oldest restaurant in Central Europe

The Austrian capital Vienna native to the Figlmüller is the most legendary restaurant in the world. But while the cult restaurant, known for its Wiener Schnitzel, has been welcoming guests since the beginning of the 20th century, Salzburg can boast the oldest restaurant in Central Europe. The St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg’s old town was first mentioned in a document in 803 and still caters to gourmets from all over the world today.

2. Useless referendum

About 17 years before Nazi Germany annexed all of Austria in 1938, the federal state of Salzburg was already ready to join its larger neighboring country. In May 1921, in an unofficial referendum, more than 99 percent of those surveyed were in favor of annexing Salzburg, which had been relatively independent for many years, to the German Reich. But similar to previous votes in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, Salzburg’s emigration efforts were ultimately not successful.

3. “Silent Night, Holy Night” written by a Salzburger

One of the greatest composers of classical music was a native of Salzburg. But it wasn’t just Salzburg music by the great Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart that became known around the world, but also the Christmas carol of another Salzburg native. In 1816, Joseph Mohr wrote the text for the famous “Silent Night, Holy Night,” which he premiered a little later with the Upper Austrian composer Franz Xaver Gruber in what is now Oberndorf.

4. Largest beer restaurant in Austria

Beer lovers will get their money’s worth in Salzburg’s Mülln district. On more than 6,400 square meters in Austria’s largest beer restaurant, the Augustiner Brauhäusl, you can get beer from a wooden barrel and all sorts of Salzburg delicacies. If that’s not enough, you can also stagger to one of the other 18 breweries or 14 home breweries in the state of Salzburg.

5. One of the most expensive foods in the world

As many people know, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world. But when it comes to the high price per kilo, hardly any other food can keep up with the Stottarga bianco from the fish producer Walter Grüll from Grödig. This dehydrated luxury variation of the rare white caviar is mixed with 22-carat gold and sold to the super-rich at a price of 100,000 euros per kilogram.

6. Mozartkugeln only real with a navel

Let’s stick to food. The equally fine Mozartkugeln are more affordable than the refined caviar. The sweet temptations made from dark chocolate, pistachios, nougat and marzipan are no longer only available in Salzburg. More or less authentic Mozartkugeln are also sold in Vienna, Tyrol and around the globe. You can recognize the original Mozartkugeln because they are not completely round, but have a small navel. This is due to the traditional production with a wooden stick that is used to dip the balls into the dark chocolate.

You now know facts that hardly anyone else knows.