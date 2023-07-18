A new report released by UK-based advocacy group ARTICLE 19 has found that the number of people living in countries that restrict free expression is at an all-time high in two decades.

with the name of Global Expression Report, the report was published on the 5th. The study used data collected this year and measured the level of freedom of expression of all people living in a country, regardless of their work or role in society. It takes into account the freedom to express opinions, beliefs, communications and access information.

According to the report, 80% of the global population has less freedom of expression than it did in the year 2000. Only 13% of people now live in “open” countries, where freedom of expression is respected and protected.

The report also showed that repression has increased to 80% of the global population: 6.3 billion people spread across 81 countries are living with less freedom than they did a decade ago. In the same period, only 21 countries, about 452 million people, had an advance in their score.

The report attributes the decline in freedom of expression to a number of factors, such as conflicts, power grabs, policy changes and changes in the attitudes of those in power.

Quinn McKew, Executive Director of ARTICLE 19, said, “This year’s report clearly shows: Freedom of expression is in decline and under threat across the world. With 80% of us now living with less freedom of expression than we did at the start of the century, we need to ask ourselves: what can be done to reverse this trend?”

McKew added that “as the crackdown on free expression intensifies, our efforts to expose abuses by those in power – large and small – and to advocate for solutions that put human rights at their heart must also increase. by our societies can only be resolved with more people being able to express themselves and have greater access to information, to hold power accountable”.

The report released by the NGO also highlights some positive developments, such as the adoption of the Rabat Plan of Action by several countries, which aims to combat hate speech without violating freedom of expression.

The Rabat Action Plan was developed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other stakeholders in 2012. It provides six-part policy guidance for law enforcement and judicial authorities in determining whether a statement meets the hate speech threshold.

The report urges governments and civil society to implement the recommendations of the Rabat Plan of Action, as well as the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which aims to create a free and safe environment for journalists and media professionals.

The report also calls on states to respect their obligations under international human rights law, such as Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression.