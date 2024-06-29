Experts and specialists stressed the importance of parents understanding their role in helping their son overcome the ordeal of drug abuse, noting that there are six main aspects to their role, which vary emotionally between support, consideration of feelings, and firmness.

During the activities of the Drug Prevention Forum, which was held in Dubai under the patronage of Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Chairman of the Anti-Narcotics Council, they explained that parents play a fundamental role in the success of the treatment and rehabilitation process for drug-addicted children, according to a guide presented during the forum under the title “Parents’ Guide to Drug Prevention.”

They reported that the first aspect of their role is frankness, as they must tell the son that they knew of his involvement in drug abuse, and talk about the necessity of confronting the problem together.

The second aspect is firmness, which consists of emphasizing the family’s refusal to continue using the drug, the necessity of quitting it, and the need for this message to be conveyed decisively and clearly to the son.

The third aspect was support, by expressing a strong desire to provide assistance, and to stand by the son until he overcomes the problem, undergoes treatment, and recovers. The guide explained that the fourth aspect is to take into account feelings, by avoiding insulting the son who is abusing, because this behavior leads to negative consequences, represented by his being in a state of denial, his refusal of any kind of help, and perhaps his alienation from home and family, which further aggravates his condition. This coincides with the fifth aspect of the parents’ role, which is communicating with addiction treatment centers, to ensure that the son undergoes early treatment, as this doubles his chances of recovery. Finally, parents must continue to follow up by supporting integration and rehabilitation programs after completing treatment.

During the 10-day forum, which concluded its activities the day before yesterday at Dubai Hills Mall, experts and specialists stressed the need for children and parents alike to benefit from Article 80 of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances, which stipulates that “criminal action shall not be brought against a user of narcotic or psychotropic substances if he, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or his guardian, voluntarily submits to the unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police before his arrest, or before an arrest warrant is issued against him, requesting that he be placed for treatment at the unit, and he shall be placed there until it decides to release him.”

They added that “the UAE legislator added the category of those who are responsible for raising the addict to the relatives who can help him recover and be exempted from legal accountability. The amendments in the same article also included that the period of treatment and rehabilitation may not exceed one year, instead of two years according to the old law, which gives the addict the opportunity to recover quickly and integrate into society.”

The specialists were keen to explain the features of the Strong Family Program, which is a therapeutic and preventive program that aims to improve family skills and enhance positive communication between family members, especially those at risk of drug abuse.

They pointed out the importance of training in strong family program skills, which include family bonding activities, including individual play with each child, through regular sessions to strengthen emotional bonds with him, and creating enjoyable family rituals and traditions that enhance happiness within the home.

They continued that the activities include what is known as positive praise, which is looking for good things that children do, praising them, and enhancing respectful family communication skills, using active listening techniques, which include listening, understanding, and verifying, and using respectful messages to express feelings, ideas, and needs. Such as “I feel”, “I think”, “I need”. You must be firm, not aggressive, and avoid using words and tones that harm family relationships.

Family bonding activities include setting clear family rules for the family, including avoiding alcohol or drug use among youth, and establishing a reward system to teach and reinforce good behavior in children.

In addition, experts and specialists from the Federal General Administration for Combating Drugs stated during the forum that the state attaches great importance to treating drug addicts, and has provided several facilities for treatment and rehabilitation, to ensure the recovery of the addict and his return to society as a productive and successful individual, while providing sufficient guarantees for privacy and confidentiality.

