The Environmental Protection and Development Authority in Ras al-Khaimah responded to complaints from citizens in the Dafta Valley area stating that there were leftovers of oils in the valley. The authority, including the citizen Saif Al-Naqbi, where six violators of Asian nationalities were caught red-handed in the process of dumping waste in the valley, and oils are among the dangerous materials.

She explained that the violators took the area as a headquarters for the disposal of materials that are transported from different factories from other emirates, where a transport vehicle carrying a quantity of oils was seized and legal measures were taken, and accordingly the authority honored the citizen Saif Al-Naqbi Nazeer for his efforts and cooperation with the authority in controlling the violators and preserving resources Environment from depletion or damage, and appreciates the efforts of all those interested in protecting and sustaining the environment.