Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC has received requests to postpone the joint qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 from teams belonging to 6 groups from among the eight competing in the second phase of the qualifiers, as they adhered to the holding of their matches next June, according to the combined championship system, after deportation The upcoming confrontations will take place next March, according to the latest announcements by FIFA and the AFC.

According to the follow-up, our team is among the six groups that some of its teams sought to postpone, which include, in addition to the “white”, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Football Association was not among the federations that requested a postponement, which means that it continues to adhere to its matches next March, specifically the 25 and 30 of it, against Malaysia in Dubai, and then travel to Indonesia to face its national team, and the request to postpone the Indonesia match may be an option for the teams, His features will appear officially during the next two days.

The AFC warned against traveling and playing in Indonesia, due to the continuing outbreak of the “Corona pandemic”, and the reluctance of the administrative bodies and arbitration crews to travel, which raises the shares of postponing that match specifically, if the Malaysia match is approved on time, without delay. Sources denied Asian that Malaysia’s team asked to postpone its match against “the White” on next March 25, while Thailand asked to postpone its matches in March, and to hold a “combined championship” in June at the stadiums of Bangkok, at a time when the Football Association did not decide its position in this regard.

As for the AFC, it is expected that it will hold a remote meeting with the national federations participating in the qualifiers to resolve this matter, in the coming hours.

The continental federation has reactivated the emergency committee that follows up the situation regarding the spread of the Corona virus, the strict procedures applied in several countries on the continent, and the extent of their impact on the travel of teams and administrative and arbitration teams.

On the other hand, ambiguity continues regarding our clubs hosting the AFC Champions League, with the exception of Al-Wehda, who announced his desire to organize, while the matter is still not clear with regard to Al Ain and Sharjah, as well as Al-Ahly youth, who previously announced their unwillingness to host such hosting. The AFC resolves the controversy in this file, based on the extent to which the countries that request hosting the groups enjoy broadcasting rights for its tournaments, as the priority for the countries that have bought the rights of the AFC, namely Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, will be the priority.