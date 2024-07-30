Juarez City.- Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested six people in separate incidents, for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of domestic violence.

Armando ZA, 43, was arrested at the intersection of Francisco Sarabia and Sexta streets, in the División del Norte neighborhood, after being accused by his partner of having physically and verbally assaulted her, in addition to threatening to kill her with a knife, after an argument.

Guadalupe TB, 49 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Acolhuas and Chocholtecas streets, in the Azteca neighborhood, after being reported by his wife for hitting her, following a family disagreement.

Jesús Daniel ZC, 33, was arrested at the intersection of Santos Dumont Avenue and Luis Bleriot Street, in the Villa Colonial subdivision, after being reported by his wife for threatening to kill her with a knife while they were arguing.

Isaac UM, 20 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Cáncer and Profesora Olivia Cano streets, in the Luis Olague neighborhood, after being accused by his wife of physically and verbally assaulting her for having friends at his work.

Eduardo Alejandro TB, 53 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Cameron and Tonina streets, in the Puerto Anapra neighborhood, after being reported by his father for beating him when he was intoxicated.

Rene Rafael AV, 30 years old, was arrested on Manuel Gómez Morin Avenue, in the Fuentes del Valle neighborhood, after being reported by his wife for having beaten her, following an argument over jealousy.

The six were brought before the authorities to determine their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime they are accused of.