The Mother of the Nation Festival will conclude its current session tomorrow evening on Abu Dhabi Corniche, which was organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

The festival provided distinguished experiences in six areas that form wonderful backgrounds to capture the most beautiful pictures, most notably the Creative World area, in which visitors explore unique locations for innovative images to share on social media platforms through the Sweets Museum, Fun House, Animina, and the basketball area.

The second area is the amusement park, which includes a range of games and entertainment activities for family members, in addition to games, carnival tours and interactive workshops.

As for the thrill zone, it includes a group of games based on adventure and excitement, such as free jumping, horror rooms, and a virtual reality game center.

The Tasting Grove area brings together a group of restaurants belonging to local and international food and beverage brands, and during food and drinks, visitors enjoy live musical performances on the stage by a number of local talents, including artists and DJs.

The shopping district attracts a host of local entrepreneurs and luxury brands pavilion.

While the sixth area represents the music hub, the site of the weekly concerts included in the festival with a number of the region’s most famous stars, including the artist Sherine, the Miami band, Muhammad Al-Salem and Mahmoud Al-Turki.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

