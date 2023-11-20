State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said during a press conference that slightly more than 1,200 Americans, holders of permanent legal residency, and their family members are still in Gaza, and that at least 6 American citizens have been killed since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

He added that about 800 Americans, holders of legal permanent residency, and their family members left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, “and a little more than 1,200 remained.”

Expected truce

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he believes that a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas is imminent.

Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said during an interview with an ABC program that Israel hopes that Hamas will release a large number of hostages “in the coming days.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a press conference in Doha on Sunday that the main obstacles to reaching an agreement are “very simple,” as mainly “practical and logistical” issues remain.

A White House official said that the “extremely complex and highly sensitive” negotiations were making progress.