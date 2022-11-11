The length of the nap that restores activity to the body ranges between 20 and 25 minutes, and it is important to reach a nap and sleep a few minutes, and it is recommended to start before two in the afternoon.

According to a study that included more than 3,600 people, it was noted that those who took a nap once or twice a week were less likely to have a heart attack and stroke, compared to those who did not take a nap. In this experiment, participants were deprived of sleep for more than two hours at night, and half of them were given the opportunity to nap for half an hour during the day, and it was found that the immunity of those who slept in a nap was in a better position, and experiments also showed, according to a study published in “Sleep” magazine, that it helps the brain Activate learning and problem-solving skills.

Increase memory capabilities

Activate learning skills

Raises the body’s immunity

Reduce the incidence of heart attack

Reduce exposure to stroke

Reduce stress levels

#amazing #benefits #napping