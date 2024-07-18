Convincing the world’s top talents to sign for Real Madrid is not a particularly difficult task.
The 15-time European champions only have to rely on their record and current roster to convince interested parties. At one point, it looked like those factors were going to prove too much to ignore for young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.
The 18-year-old was reportedly planning to join the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, but the deal has been surprisingly difficult so far. Madrid are dragging their feet on negotiations, leaving the door open for Manchester United to secure the move.
With Nacho Fernandez gone, the La Liga champions must strengthen their defence this summer. Although the signing of Yoro seems unlikely, there are plenty of promising young centre-backs.
There is probably only one club that could tempt William Saliba to leave Arsenal right now, and that is Real Madrid. It is not likely, but it is possible.
If Madrid are looking for a young, dynamic and composed French centre-back, why not go for the finished product? Saliba once again showed why he is almost certainly the best defender in world football during Euro 2024, continuing his impressive form at Arsenal.
He is the centre-back of the next generation and few clubs have the financial means or the pulling power necessary to close a deal. Madrid do, although the 23-year-old would cost considerably more than Yoro and more than any defender in the history of football.
All it takes is for Kylian Mbappé to talk to him.
From Everton to Madrid is not a typical career path. Thomas Gravesen and Carlo Ancelotti aside, it could, however, be the logical move for prized Toffees asset Jarrad Branthwaite.
90min have already reported that Madrid are one of several clubs interested in the 1.9m giant, who has just turned 22. After an incredible campaign at a struggling Everton side, it is no surprise that the European champions have set their sights on the England international.
Branthwaite, with his athletic build, great defensive instincts and passing ability, is part of the new generation of elite defenders and Madrid certainly have the bankroll to make a move a reality.
Yoro is not the only young centre-back to have been regularly linked with Madrid in recent times, with Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio also of interest to the Spanish giants. The ever-desirable 22-year-old left-footer has a desirable €60m release clause.
Inacio was an integral part of Sporting’s title-winning side last season, impressing as part of a back three. His dazzling displays earned him a Euro 2024 spot with Portugal, although Pepe, 41, dropped him from the starting lineup.
Negotiations would be easy and quality would be guaranteed. What more could you ask for?
Madrid and the Portuguese have the money to make the deal a reality.
Although somewhat older than some of the other names and seven years older than Yoro, there are few centre-backs who can compare with the elegant Alessandro Bastoni. The underrated Inter ace won the Scudetto last season and helped the Italian giants reach the Champions League final the previous campaign. The Euro 2020 winner has shown his versatility playing as part of a back three in Italy and, while he is not blessed with sensational speed or physicality, his impressive game intelligence sets him apart from many other defenders.
His price tag may put Madrid off, but he is certainly a player worth investing in.
Euro 2024 has only cemented Marc Guehi’s status as one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs. The English star, another gem that got away from Chelsea, has forged a reputation for himself at Crystal Palace.
The press-resistant and calm defender is already coveted by many of Europe’s elite, and Madrid know the benefits of spending money on a talented young Englishman. With Antonio Rudiger as a teammate, Guehi could flourish even further at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The fact that he can move around the left flank of defence with ease is an added advantage, especially considering the recent injury of David Alaba.
Benfica’s factory of child prodigies has produced another incredible talent: Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old centre-back has already played for Portugal for almost a century and has represented Portugal at senior level on 13 occasions, including two at Euro 2024.
Although not the tallest centre-back, at 1.90 metres tall, Silva can read the game remarkably well for someone so young, with excellent anticipation. He is also fierce in physical duels despite his thinness, and his skill on the ball also sets him apart from many of his teammates.
If Madrid want a centre-back for the next decade, Silva could be the perfect alternative.
