Friday, August 25, 2023
6 alleged members of a Colombian subversive group are captured in Ecuador

August 25, 2023
Ecuador

File photo of the police in Ecuador

File photo of the police in Ecuador

The presence of the Farc dissidents is frequent in the border sectors of Esmeraldas.

The Armed Forces of Ecuador reported this Thursday the capture in Ecuadorian territory of six men armed with rifles and a grenadewho allegedly belong to a subversive group in Colombia.

The arrests were made during a military operation where they located a base allegedly used by this group.

The intervention took place in the Pichangal border sector, a short distance from the Ecuadorian border with Colombia, an area belonging to the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas, located on the north coast of the country, which borders the Colombian department of Nariño.

Among the weapons available to these people were five M16 type rifles, a hand grenade, explosives, and “a large amount of ammunition (bullets),” according to the Joint Command of the Armed Forces.

The presence of dissident groups of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) It is frequent in the border areas of Esmeraldas, a point identified as key for the passage of cocaine produced in Colombian territory and which is transferred to be sent to Europe and North America through Ecuadorian ports.

EFE

