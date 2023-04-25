Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Going into a natural environment to recharge the batteries that the routine has been consuming is a practice that is gaining more and more followers. An escape route that, in addition to positioning itself as a good leisure alternative, is a perfect excuse for sightseeing without trespassing regional boundaries. We propose a series of plans to enjoy nature during the May bank holiday.

From the heights to the subsoil, the diversity of options that the Region of Murcia brings together attracts adventurers from all corners to enjoy landscapes worthy of a movie. And it is that the Community is much more than a sun and beach destination.

Dry canyoning in El Cigarrón

One of the descents of the route.



vultureadventures







A few kilometers from the capital, the geography of the Sierra de Carrascoy makes up an ideal space to release adrenaline. Among the rich list of activities that the mountainous massif brings together, dry canyoning in El Cigarrón is postulated as one of the favourites. And it is not for less, with vertical descents of up to 17 meters high, emotions are at the limit. This is an activity focused on rappelling, a technique in which you slide down the walls of rock formations that take your breath away using a rope, a harness and a descender.

A three-hour cocktail of sport, tourism and adventure suitable for lovers of vertigo. Through climbing, jumps and natural slides, canyoners will discover in detail exceptional landscapes that would be difficult to appreciate from the surface.

Details

1 Price: adults: 40 euros; children from 10 to 16 years old: 35 euros 2 Not suitable for children under 10 years

Diving baptism in Cabo Tiñoso



Diving baptism.



Salao horse







For this experience, you must put on a neoprene suit and put on some fins. Lastly, an oxygen bottle, diving goggles and… get into the water, ducks! An ideal opportunity to uncover the secrets hidden at the bottom of the sea and become a real fish.

Beginners in this type of immersion have guided activities with equipment included that last approximately one hour. The most veterans will be able to expand the activity with more experimental practices. Cabo Tiñoso boasts of being a unique setting in the Mediterranean. Among its virgin beaches is the Cueva del Arco, which is a great attraction for diving: a gallery more than a kilometer long with vaults some 20 meters high. This immersion reveals a true prehistoric time capsule.

Details

1 Price: 80 euro 2 Not suitable for children under 8 years

Caving in the Cueva de la Plata



Speleology.



Sirocco Adventures







Among the heritage of cavities guarded by the Region of Murcia, the Cueva de la Plata is an idyllic enclave for speleology: labyrinths with very narrow passageways, caverns historically shaped by hypogenic processes (formed from the bottom up), chasms, an exhibition of stalactites and stalagmites…

Wearing a helmet, you will become a true underground explorer on a four-hour tour of chambers pierced by currents over the centuries. Archeology lovers will also find inside a reason to schedule a visit, since the prehistoric affiliation of the cave is manifested in the paintings that still preserve certain walls of this corner of Puerto de Mazarrón.

Details

1 Price: 50 euro 2 Not suitable for children under 12 years of age

Paragliding in Sierra Espuña



Paragliding flight.



Sierra Espuña Territory







Flying over the city is for some a sign of freedom. A sensation that mixed with adrenaline in its purest form, makes this activity essential in adventure tourism. Between vultures and other birds that inhabit the area, jumping over Sierra Espuña is a guaranteed success. No prior training is required, neither physical nor technical, since you will travel in a two-seater paraglider flown by an expert pilot.

Among the landscapes that you will discover from a bird’s eye view are the Sierra de la Muela, in Alhama de Murcia; Cabezo del Molino, very close to Aledo; and Morra de la Cierva, in Zarcilla de Ramos. The duration of the flight is variable, as well as its modality, which will depend on the level of agitation that you want to experience.

The least dizzying option is the so-called ‘baptism’, a flight without sudden movements of about 20 minutes. On the contrary, those who prefer to enjoy an extreme experience may opt for ‘acrobatic paragliding’, in which the pilot will play with the stability of the device to perform spectacular manoeuvres.

Details

1 Price: baptism: 70 euros; acrobatic: 100 euros

Rafting in the Almadenes canyon



Rafting in the Almadenes canyon.



Canyon and Multiadventure Canyon







With the stroke of an oar This is how you go through this protected natural space that treasures jewels declared a World Heritage Site. During the tour, rafting sections are descended at different levels to increase the adrenaline. A feeling that calms down with small doses of walks while the guide narrates curiosities about the biodiversity of the area.

To enjoy the jewels of space, the pala is interspersed with visits on foot. From greeting some friendly mammals in the Cueva de las Nutrias to attending a rock art workshop in the Cueva de los Monigotes, this three-hour activity will allow you to disconnect from the urban bustle.

Details

1 Price: 22 euro 2 Not suitable for children under 4 years

Horseback riding in Calblanque



Walk along the seashore, in Calblanque.



plan out







Those who are squeamish about strong emotions do not have to give up the wildest nature. Riding on the back of a horse also stands as an adventure sport. And what an adventure! With the mane in the wind and the waves of the sea colliding with the equine, discovering Calblanque galloping is an experience in the purest Pasión de Gavilanes style.

Details

1 Price: From 70 euros 2 Minimum age: 12 years